Opinion: Will Emre Can remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer?

23 years old, and with the world at his feet, Emre Can could become one of the best players on the continent.

Yet, as the German moves deeper into the final year of his current contract, his stardom may not be realised with Liverpool. Instead, the club that has brought him to the brink of the elite look increasingly likely to lose the midfielder for absolutely nothing. 

The Reds are not the only club to have suffered this fate, and they themselves have been the party on the other end of the deal, benefiting from a transfer coup.

Yet there are few players of Can's age and level who are ever available to sign on a free transfer, so how have Liverpool allowed the situation to become so desperate?

In hindsight the Reds should have tied Can down to a long-term deal a couple of years ago, before his status and position grew. Now he has become one of the best young midfielders in Europe and is completely in control of his own destiny. 

 