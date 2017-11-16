The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: P - Morten Gamst Pedersen

The Premier League has seen a number of players from Scandinavia arrive on the English shores over the last 25 years. Many of these; the likes of Olof Mellberg, Daniel Agger and John Arne Riise, became cult heroes at their respective English clubs.

These Scandinavians dominated throughout the noughties but no more so than Morten Gamst Pedersen, who despite his slow start for Blackburn Rovers became a cult hero at Ewood Park across nine years in Lancashire.

Getting a start in the homeland 

It is fair to say that the Norwegian has lived quite the life having also fronted a boyband made up of fellow compatriot footballers, but it is on the field where he has made his name, starting his career with Tromsø.

His first two seasons in professional football failed to kick into gear but his fall to the second tier of Norwegian football saw him come into his own back in 2002, as 21 goals from 28 games helped Tromsø on their way back to the top flight. 

He failed to reach those sort of levels again for the Scandinavian outfit, but his career was continuing to go from strength to strength as he would go on to pick up his first senior international cap in 2004 and it would be the start of his affiliation with England. 