Liverpool confirm 23-man squad for Sevilla trip with Joël Matip left on Merseyside

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has named his final squad for Tuesday night's pivotal Champions League clash against Sevilla with centre-back Joël Matip once again absent.

The Reds flew out to Spain on Monday ahead of their Group E match at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium - victory in which would book their spot in the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2009.

Klopp's side will be looking to get the victory against the Spanish outfit, who earned a 2-2 draw at Anfield in September and inflicted that heartbreaking Europa League final defeat on Liverpool back in 2016.

Matip is the only real notable absentee from the travelling squad. The centre-back remains at Melwood for rehabilitation on the thigh problem that forced him to miss Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton at Anfield.

Lallana included and looking to make his first appearance of the season

However, Adam Lallana has travelled with the 23-man squad despite having not yet featured this season after his own thigh problem.

The midfielder is still yet to play at all this season after rupturing a tendon in his left thigh over the summer.

Lallana’s last appearance came in a pre-season clash, an Audi Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid, at the start of August. He was absent from the squad to face his former club Saints on Saturday despite a recent return to full training.

The 29-year-old had his leg in a brace and was on crutches for the majority of August, but the England international found himself completing light jogging by the end of September and is now likely to return to action by his initially scheduled return date, the end of November.

Elsewhere, Danny Ings is in the selection having made only one first-team appearance this season.

Lallana is expected to start from the bench with Liverpool unlikely to make many changes from the win over Southampton. Goalkeeper Loris Karius and defender Joe Gomez could be two players to come in.

Full 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward.

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marko Grujić.

Forwards: Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke.