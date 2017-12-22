Analysis: Pressure on Kane and Alli to inspire Spurs as Burnley receive big test

Tottenham Hotspur finished last two seasons as the second best behind champions Chelsea and Leicester, and there were talks of a serious title push this time around.

However, their push is being affected by injuries and poor form of seasoned pros, which is creating a big problem for Mauricio Pochettino.

Going into Saturday’s clash against high-flying Burnley, Spurs will need to turn it around and get the better of one best defences in the league.

Eyes on Kane and Alli

Last two seasons, Spurs' success was down to three players – Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, however this time around, there is only one of them in more than decent form.

Kane is being a bit of up and down this season, and has only scored two goals in the last four league matches. With the English striker firing in patches, Spurs have found themselves in an uneasy position time and again and so far it does not look like they have any permanent solution of that kind of crisis.

On the other hand, Alli’s form this season has been poor to say the least. In 17 league games this season, the 21-year-old has only managed to score three goals and provided four assists, which is nowhere near what he achieved in the same duration last season.

It can be said that the duo’s performance is affected because of more respect from the opponents and because they are more closely market, but with Spurs season going nowhere, Pochettino will be hoping that his star players will return to form as soon as possible.

Embed from Getty Images

Real test for Dyche’s tactics

Sean Dyche is so far Premier League’s most praised manager this season after Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, and with his team sitting sixth on the league table, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, his appreciating is well-deserved.

But from Saturday, the 46-year-old’s tactics will be seriously tested – first against a desperate Spurs side, who had a decent run so far away from home, then against second-placed Manchester United on Tuesday and finally against Liverpool on the January 1, 2018.

If Burnley manage to get a win and a draw in these three matches, it will be a great news for the club in the short run but not in the long run, as Dyche will become even hotter property in the transfer market next season.