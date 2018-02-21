Key Manchester United quartet set to return in Sevilla trip

Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have all returned to Manchester United training at the Aon Training Complex ahead of their UEFA Champions League trip to Sevilla.

The squad will fly out to Spain on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's round of 16 clash at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and the quartet are all expected to be involved.

A temporary change in training routine

All four missed Saturday's 2-0 Emirates FA Cup win at Huddersfield Town and José Mourinho explained how he changed the usual training routine to see how they coped in a competitive situation.

Mourinho said that his squad begun their training session "in a period where they normally don't open" because they normally do the exercise "in the warming up and first simple drills."

The United manager was eager to see his players in a "competitive situation" and subsequently watched over as they did the certain drill for "quite a long time and at the end."

He said how the exercise was used to find out whether the recent absentees were ready to return against Sevilla this week and said that he "could see some people didn't play" at the John Smith's Stadium.

United not dreaming of glory in Kiev yet

The Red Devils progressed from the group stage in flying colours, claiming 12 points from a possible 15, but Mourinho isn't reading into it ahead of the knockout stages where his side "aren't favourites."

"Champions League dreams start around the quarter-finals," according to the Portuguese boss because the current round with 16 teams left "looks a long way to go."

Wednesday night's hosts Sevilla sit in 5th place in La Liga this season, six points behind Real Madrid who take up the final Champions League spot, but also have key personnel fit and available for the clash.

Influential midfielder Ever Banega is expected to start in the midfield after missing the last two fixtures, while dangerous forwards Joaquin Correa and Luis Muriel will be looking to cause trouble.

José Mourinho is aware of the Spanish club's threat and labels them as a "very difficult opponent," but admits that the first leg "doesn't decide anything."

36-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimović is also training again after frustrating injury problems since his serious knee injury in April, but won't be involved in Seville.