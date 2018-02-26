"You can't blame me if the players don't pass to each other" states Sam Allardyce following Watford defeat

Sam Allardyce has revealed his frustrations in watching Everton’s defeat away at Watford on Saturday evening, stating that he cannot be blamed for his side’s inability to create chances away from home.

The Blues were edged out by a late Troy Deeney goal but didn’t help their case much as they struggled to test Hornets goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis with any sort of regularity, only mustering two shots on target.

One of those efforts came from Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, following a late corner.

Speaking to the media following the defeat at Watford, Allardyce said: “They (the players) get the ball and pass it, not me. You can't blame me if they don't pass the ball to each other.

“So, if you get the ball and move it forward to one of your front men, your front men get in the game and they attack the other team's defence but you can’t blame me if they don’t pass the ball to each other.”

Underperforming buys

Everton spent the better part of £150 million during the summer transfer window, that much has been documented well enough, but certain players haven’t been performing to an acceptable standard for many fans.

Asked whether he is expecting more from the players himself, Allardyce answered: “Yes, no doubt about that.”

He added: “But you see, Everton is in an inflated price bracket because everyone knew it had got money to spend so every player they went for ended up at a certain price for Everton.

“If it was Manchester United it would be even more, but if it’s less than Everton it’s less.”

The 63-year-old continued: “We are in that bracket now (of big spenders) so we either say we pay that price and bring the player in or we don’t and that’s what you live with today.

“Yes, I would say the players need to be dealing with it more for the money we’ve paid for them.”

Away Day Blues

The Blues have struggled away from Goodison Park with only one away win in the last 22 attempts. Everton’s only win prior to that was against Crystal Palace last January and it’s been a key issue for Allardyce in recent weeks.

“Away games are about results more than anything, not how we perform,” he said. “If we don't perform to our best, make sure we nick it. Doesn't matter how we do it, we've just got to do it somehow.

“A 0-0 here (at Watford) would have been fine.”

Everton won’t return to Goodison Park for a fortnight and make the trip to Turf Moor next Saturday lunchtime to face off against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

“We’ve got Burnley away next week. We need to get a result,” Allardyce insisted.