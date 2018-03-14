Manchester United player ratings vs Sevilla: Woeful Reds led by Lukaku

It was a dire spectacle for the majority of the game as a sorry Manchester United hosted Sevilla following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

The tie remained goalless up until the introduction of Wissam Ben Yedder for the Spanish side, who proved to be the match-winner with two goals in the space of four minutes racing the visitors into a firm stance for the remaining twelve, as United required three strikes to take them through.

Romelu Lukaku was able to provide a glimmer of hope for Jose Mourinho's men, but it proved to be too little too late.

Bailly the best of a poor bunch

David De Gea (4) - De Gea was the hero of the first leg with his stunning save keeping United in the tie, but didn't have another moment of such and may have done better with Sevilla's second goal.

Antonio Valencia (4) - A quiet night for the Ecuadorian who wasn't always bursting into the opposition area as is associated with him (possibly as a tactical decision via the boss to prevent a counter-attack from the visitors) but was unable to create any significant chances when the opportunity did arise. Was the defender sacrificed for Juan Mata at 2-0 down.

Chris Smalling (4) - Suffered yet another shaky display but wasn't clearly at fault for either of the goals conceded. Although, he once more looked uncomfortable having the ball at his feet.

Eric Bailly (5) - Bailly was everything we expected in terms of being solid at the back - up until the 70th-minute mark when his lack of fitness was becoming evident after making a long-awaited start in the side at the weekend. He too was sloppy in possession.

Ashley Young (4) - Following his excellent duty on Mohammed Salah on Saturday, Young was called upon less frequently at the back but, like Valencia, failed to make a significant contribution in attack.

Mourinho returns to two-man pivot in the middle

Marouane Fellaini (5) - The Belgian was thrust into the starting lineup having only made a substitute appearance against Liverpool following his absence. Found himself in attacking areas often as United played to his strengths as the target man, whilst he also had the only notable chance to score for United in the first half. Came off after collecting an hour under his belt for Paul Pogba.

Nemanja Matic (5) - Midfield enforcer Matic sat deep in central midfielder and carried the burden of protecting the back line without Scott McTominay, with whom he shared the responsibility recently. Was commonly overran in midfield by the opposition when alongside Fellaini and Pogba in the latter stages.

Lukaku shows his strengths as he spearheads attack once again

Jesse Lingard (4) - Had no real impact on the game even if he picked up good pockets in the middle after drifting in off the right. Was exchanged for Anthony Martial when chasing the game.

Alexis Sanchez (3) - Figures were flying around on social media after the game on how many times the Chilean was dispossessed this time (47 some say). Switched flanks often in hope of becoming a threat in the final third.

Marcus Rashford (5) - Entered the pitch high on confidence after his double earned the bragging rights for United in the clash against Liverpool. He showed his ability to be direct in wide areas and seemed like the biggest threat of the three behind Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku (6) - And the best United performer of the day, earning himself a goal and being a nuisance to the Sevilla back line with his hold up play, is the Belgian forward. He has shown clear signs of maturity in the big fixtures of late and Tuesday night was more evidence that Lukaku can be a big game player. If only those around him had the same drive.

Substitutes fail to make a positive impact

Paul Pogba (3) - The Frenchman is enduring a difficult spell at the moment which was as clear as water as soon as he entered the pitch. A huge round of applause as his number was shown on the board rang around Old Trafford, but Pogba didn't show a similar vibe with numerous sloppy moments.

Anthony Martial (4) - Added another threat to the visitors with his well-known ability but couldn't make an impact.

Juan Mata (4) - Perhaps deserved to keep his place in the XI but was unable to make a difference in the circumstances.