Everton set for summer shake-up as PSV chief Toon Gerbrands confirms Blues talks with Marcel Brands

PSV Eindhoven general manager Toon Gerbrands has confirmed that Marcel Brands has been in contact with Everton over the possibility of joining the club.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ show ‘De Tafel van Kees’ in the Netherlands, Gerbrands confirmed that the Blues had made two prior approaches for Brands in recent months and made another again recently that the PSV Technical Director is considering.

Recent reports have suggested that Brands is set to announce the move when PSV ultimately wrap up the Eredivisie title.

They currently hold a seven-point lead over Ajax and will secure the title with a win over Ajax next weekend.

Everton have been interested in the current PSV Technical Director since last year and thought about an approach in December, with reports in January suggesting that he would be replacing Director of Football Steve Walsh during the summer.

The Blues are almost certainly set for a summer shake-up that could see a new manager hired to replace Sam Allardyce and Walsh being moved from his current role - either leaving the club entirely or being reassigned to a head of domestic scouting type position.

Everton will also need a new Chief Executive Officier to replace the outgoing Robert Elstone as he looks set to rejoin the Rugby League as head of the Super League.

Calculated gamble needed

A summer shake-up is seemingly what Everton need to cleanse themselves of the failed past 12 months that has seen them spend over £150 million on transfers to only go through three different managers in one campaign.

Whilst the majority of candidates to replace Allardyce would be viewed as a ‘gamble,’ it’s a gamble with which the Blues need to take.

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is said to be the favourite to replace Allardyce come this summer but any new boss is almost certain to link up with a new man in charge of transfers.

Not only will majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri be hoping that a new man in charge of transfers spends his money much wiser than the club has in recent months but he will be hoping not to have to repeat this dreaded new manager process again next campaign.