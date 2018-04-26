Scott Arfield and Dean Marney set to leave Turf Moor

Midfield duo Scott Arfield and Dean Marney are set to leave Turf Moor after several seasons at the club. Arfield is expected to join Rangers whilst Marney has been linked with a number of clubs, most notably Nottingham Forest according to the Burnley club website.

Injuries end an impressive Burnley career

Central midfielder Marney has played 221 games for the Clarets but has seen his career stagnate after damaging knee ligaments that have kept him sidelined since January 2017.

The 34-year old was a regular during four seasons at Championship level before Burnley were promoted in 2014. Yet three years in the Premier League and another in the second tier involved just 55 matches for Marney as knee injuries threatened to curtail his career early.

Marney was the second-longest serving player currently at the club, behind Kevin Long, after signing in 2010.

"I have nothing but respect for them"

Canada international Arfield leaves Burnley after five years and 194 appearances for the club. The 29-year old was signed as a free agent and returned 22 goals, missing just two league games for the Clarets in his first three seasons.

Arfield has made 49 more Premier League appearances over the last two years and has scored twice this season, pitching in against Liverpool and Watford with Burnley's only goals in both of those matches. However, he will remain sidelined this weekend alongside Ben Mee.

Sean Dyche explained to the Burnley website how “they have been a massive part of what we’ve done here and fantastic servants of Burnley Football Club."

The manager added, “I have nothing but respect for them as people and players and if we can help them along the way and be open-minded about their next moves then we will certainly do that. We have to allow these lads the right and the chance to align their futures and honour the fact they’ve been fantastic servants to us."