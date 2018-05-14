Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City: Foxes player ratings in a goals-galore-game at Wembley

The Foxes were arguably unlucky as they found themselves on the losing side of a 9-goal-thriller away against Tottenham Hotspur to round of a frustrating Premier League season.

Claude Puel’s Leicester will consider themselves hard done by as they took the lead twice and even had a two-goal-cushion at one stage to eventually lose the game 5-4.

A Jamie Vardy brace and man of the match performance with the extra goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez were offset by poor defending by the Foxes.

A good game for the neutrals, but how did the Leicester players perform individually?

Defence

Eldin Jakupovic - 5/10: Poor distribution from the young keeper caused havoc and uncertainty for the Foxes throughout much of the game. Will be disappointed to be beaten at his near post for Harry Kane’s first of the afternoon.

Christian Fuchs - 4/10: A game to forget for the usually consistent Austrian. Gave possession away cheaply on many occasions. His poor performance signed off when he conceded an own goal in the 53rd minute.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: A solid game for the ever-reliable Maguire. Made some fantastic last ditch tackles and seem to throw himself in front of endless Tottenham shots.

Wes Morgan - 4/10: Seemed non-existent at times. Struggled with the pace of the game. Was unable to mark Erik Lamela.

Danny Simpson - 4/10: Lost the ball too easily to Harry Kane on the half-way line who then outpaced the right back to slot home his first goal. Couldn’t cope with Tottenham’s Danny Rose. Replaced by Choudhury in the 56th minute.

Embed from Getty Images

Mahrez the midfield gem

Demarai Gray - 6/10: A good performance for the young winger. Drew in the foul that awarded Leicester the free-kick which was eventually turned in by Jamie Vardy. Made a good run just before the break and should have finished to make it 3-1 going into half-time. Replaced by Fousseni Diabaté in the 61st minute.

Vicente Iborra - 5/10: Failed to make any sort of impact into the game whatsoever. Seemed to be carrying an injury.

Adrien Silva - 6/10: Controlled the ball in the centre of the pitch well and was consistent throughout. Had a part in Riyad Mahrez’s goal where he cleverly released the ball through to Vardy to open up the Spur’s defence.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10: A fantastic display for the Algerian in what could possibly be his final appearance in a Leicester shirt.Took Leicester’s free-kick early on, a perfect curled effort which found the head of Vardy who glanced the ball across the face of goal and in.

A sublime left-foot strike on the edge of the box gifted the Foxes the lead for the second time in the 16th minute. Turned provider again in the 73rd minute when he received the ball in Leicester’s own half to run through the centre of the pitch to then send an inch-perfect pass through the Spur’s defence to once again find Vardy who slotted home.

Embed from Getty Images

Vardy party in attack

Jamie Vardy - 9/10: A man-of-the-match performance for the England forward who grabbed his 21st & 22nd Premier League goals of the season. A constant threat throughout the game. Pairing with Iheanacho is developing well.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 7/10: Some fantastic interplay between himself and Vardy. His pace caused problems for the Spurs defence throughout.

Held the ball up well and showed good strength to find space for an amazing effort 20-yards out shortly after the restart. Could have scored again in the second half. Brought off for Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Hamza Choudhury - 5/10: Came on to replace the struggling Danny Simpson but didn’t fair much better. Failed to close down Kane who found space and fired home the winning goal. Played out of position and struggled at right-back.

Fousseni Diabaté - 6/10: Replaced Gray in the 61st minute. Did OK. His need to try and be skilful often put his team in danger.

Harvey Barnes - N/A