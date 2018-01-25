Leicester City U23s: Foxes take Newport County winger on work experience

Newport County winger Momodou Touray is on a 'work experience trial' with Leicester City, according to South Wales Argus.

The 18-year-old featured as a substitute for the Foxes under-23s in their recent Premier League International Cup defeat to Sunderland.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, replacing fellow Wales youth international George Thomas, Touray missed a great chance to put the Foxes ahead when his shot rattled the post.

Unfortunately for Touray, his side lost 2-1 on the evening at the Stadium of Light.

Newport talents achieving success

Touray is a Wales under-19 international, who has spent time on loan with Merthyr Town this season. The striker's performances for the Evo-Stik League South side have caught the eye of Leicester scouts.

While with Newport's youth team last season, he was a key member of the side who won the EFL Youth Alliance Merit League 1 title.

Former Newport goalkeeper Rhys Davies - who was also a member of the title-winning side - joined Leicester City last summer, in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £100,000. The goalkeeper has impressed since joining Leicester City and is expected to move into the under-23s team this term.

In other news

In other Leicester City academy-related news, reports have recently suggested that the club are in talks with 19-year-old striker Josh Eppiah over a new contract, and will look to loan the youngster out once he signs fresh terms.

The Belgian youngster has attracted previous interest from Premier League rivals, including West Ham and West Brom, and will be looking for a Football League loan to progress his development. He could become the second young Fox to go out on loan this term, following Raúl Uche's temporary departure to Real Betis 'B'.

Meanwhile, the Foxes have signed Tom Sams from Huddersfield Town and Shane Flynn from Irish side St Joseph's Boys on scholarship forms.