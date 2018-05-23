Yaya Touré: I love Man United's Paul Pogba and want to play with him

In an interview with the MEN, Yaya Touré has expressed his desire to play with Paul Pogba. The 35-year-old would love to share his playing experience with the Frenchman.

The midfielder was recently released by Manchester City. After spending eight seasons at the Etihad, the Ivorian was asked about his potential replacement at City. Touré responded by saying “I love Paul Pogba”.

Toure: I'm more involved in general play than Pogba is

The former Barcelona man noted the differences between the two of them. He said, “Pogba – it’s difficult because of the way the media has treated him. We don’t have the same characteristics because for me I was involved in all the ball, I ran everywhere”.

Touré was fond of the hard work he put in, claiming that he "liked that" and "was prepared for that" having been "working for that for a long time."

The four-time African player of the year refers this to his upbringing. He told Manchester's local newspaper "when I was in the academy in Africa I had to run everywhere, get box to box in 50 seconds. It’s something I’ve been loving to do”.

Touré admits that there are physical similarities between he and Pogba but their styles of play is very different.

I want to teach Pogba, claims Toure

"Pogba is the same size, power – but different in the way he wants to go," Touré said. "Technically as well, the ability to score goals as well. It is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things”.

Paul Pogba could do a lot worse than being taught by Yaya Touré. Having just inspired Manchester United’s victory over City, the midfielder lacks consistency. The Ivorian is regarded as one of the best midfielders ever to play in the Premier League. He has won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League and many other domestic competitions in both England and Spain.

After two years of criticism by the press, Pogba could learn from such a decorated player. However, the problem is that the two are unlikely to ever play with each other. Pep Guardiola claims Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola offered the French midfielder to City in January. Pogba denies this and it would be hard to see Pogba move across town.

Likewise, it would be hard to imagine Yaya Touré, a player at the end of his peak being signed by Jose Mourinho. United have been linked to younger midfielders such as Fred and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.