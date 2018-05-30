Ashley Young backs Rashford to set the world alight at World Cup next month

Ashley Young has backed his Manchester United and England teammate Marcus Rashford to set the world alight at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Rashford has been a constant for England since bursting onto the scene in early 2016, having been part of the squad eliminated early at Euro 2016, where he became the youngest player to represent England at the tournament aged only 18 years and 229 days

Rashford is well-grounded

Young and Rashford are two of the four Red Devils selected by Southgate alongside Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard, but its the 20-year-old forward who is expected to produce big things by his compatriot, saying "I think he [Rashford] will cope really well."

"He has his feet firmly on the ground and he wants to learn every day. He's one of them that the manager has to tell him 'come inside' because he wants to stay out and play non-stop."

Young continued to praise Rashford, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, adding "I've said it since I saw him in the youth team, he has a massive future ahead of him."

Rashford has performed in big games despite his young age throughout his United career, since breaking through in February 2015. He scored on debuts in the UEFA Europa League, Premier League and for England's under-21s and senior side.

"He's a fantastic player," Young continued, "and if he keeps on going the way he is he can set the world alight. He can produce. He's been fantastic for us at Manchester United and he will definitely be a major player for us at the World Cup."

Young refuses to be drawn onto Rashford's game time under Mourinho

Young was not in the mood to discuss club matters whilst focusing on international duty after receiving a question on Rashford's insufficient playing time this season.

Rashford became understudy to Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku recently this campaign and had been criticised by his boss for his performances when filling in, particularly the Brighton defeat.

But Young dismissed any suggestion of an unsettled Rashford, adding "We are here to talk about England, it's not about Manchester United. I've always said Marcus is a fantastic player and of course every player wants to play week in, week out."

Young and Rashford will be hoping to cement their places in England's starting XI in the upcoming warm-up games against Nigeria and Costa Rica before their opening game on 18th June.