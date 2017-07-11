Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has been re-united with manager Paul Hurst who signed the keeper for Grimsby Town last summer.

Henderson joins up with former-boss Hurst

Henderson made seven appearances for the Mariners in League Two but the loan deal was cut short when he was recalled by the Red Devils in February 2017 to cover an injury to Joel Castro Pereira.

The young stopper has also had a loan spell at Stockport County during the 2015-16 and has impressed during both previous loan stints.

On joining the Shrews, Henderson told the Shropshire Star: “I’m obviously delighted come here and be re-united with Chris Doig and the gaffer."

“I had a few options but from my point of view the interest the gaffer has shown in me was massive. For the last six months he’s been onto to me saying that he’d love to have me for this season so obviously knowing that you’re wanted, it’s a great feeling so I’m really delighted."

Henderson: I had to move up a league

“I could have gone to a lot of League Two clubs this year but I had to show development in going into the next league and you’ve got to show progression, coming here I’m obviously delighted to be here now, ready to go and then hopefully conquer League One,” he added.

Henderson has a FIFA under-20 World Cup winners medal on his CV and he’s also familiar with Greenhous Meadow. He was on the bench when Manchester United played the Salop in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2016 when United won 3-0.

He becomes the fifth player overall to leave Old Trafford this summer. Wayne Rooney sealed his return to Everton over the weekend, while Josh Harrop also left for Preston North End on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract and Zlatan Ibrahimović was released. Henderson is second player to go out on loan following Regan Poole’s switch to Northampton Town.