Liverpool make world-record bid for Roma's Alisson

Widespread reports suggest that Liverpool have made a £62 million bid for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson, a world-record sum for a goalkeeper.

Ederson, who signed for Manchester City last summer for £34.7 million, is the current record holder, meaning Liverpool's bid is almost double the highest fee ever previously shelled out.

Italian media had suggested a move was imminent for a number of days, but now various sources in England have confirmed talks have taken place.

The bid is believed to be made up of £53 million up front with a further £9 million in add-ons.

Reports last week hinted that Jurgen Klopp was prepared to give Danny Ward a shot at becoming Liverpool's number one goalkeeper.

The Welsh international is expected to play most of the friendly with Blackburn Rovers on Thursday evening, but it appears that Klopp has opted to go all-out for the Brazilian on a long-term basis.

Liverpool are said to be confident a deal can be struck, although it has not been confirmed yet.

However, Roma are not expected to accept the first offer on the table, but advanced negotiations are believed to be underway, which could set an agreement in motion.

Acting fast

Liverpool have moved now in an attempt to avoid a potential bidding war, with uncertainty over the future of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid which would then mean the Stamford Bridge side being in the market for a new stopper themselves, having been linked with Alisson for the last few weeks.

The Reds would have the advantage in terms of Champions League football, but want to pay as little as possible, having initially been reluctant to make a move given the mooted £70 million asking price.

Should Chelsea enter the race, which could still happen, the price-tag would be elevated.

With Loris Karius having come back into the team for pre-season looking like his confidence was completely obliterated following his Champions League final nightmare, and having made another blunder during the game with Tranmere Rovers, Klopp felt like he had no choice.

Under consideration

Alisson was always a player the German had admired, but Karius' errors no doubt hastened the search.

Now the World Cup is out of the way, Liverpool have made their move.

Roma were unwilling to sell their goalkeeper earlier in the summer, but sporting director Monchi admitted just a few days ago that every player has their price.

Roma bought the Brazilian number one, who keeps Manchester City’s Ederson out of his national side, for £6.6 million two years ago, so should they agree to a move, that would represent a huge return.

No deal has been struck yet, but the submission of a bid suggests that Liverpool are confident of getting the deal done in the coming days.

Barring a Nabil Fekir-like u-turn, Liverpool could be about to make their third major signing of the summer after Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.