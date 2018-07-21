Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in International Champions Cup 2018

We will have updates on team news as soon as we have them. Stay tuned to see how Liverpool fare in their fourth of nine pre-season fixtures. Kick-off is at 21:05 BST on Sunday.

Liverpool face Manchester City in their next game in the International Champions Cup on Thursday, with the Manchester United game on Saturday night. Having faced City already, Dortmund play Benfica on Thursday in the final game of their US tour. They face RB Leipzig on the first day of the Bundesliga, two weeks after Liverpool's Premier League campaign kicks off.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren remain on holiday following their World Cup runs. With Danny Ward having departed to Leicester City, Loris Karius will play in goal. Irish teenager Caoimhin Kelleher, who came on as a substitute for Karius against Blackburn, and Polish stopper Kamil Grabara are also in the squad and could feature.

Danny Ings has not travelled because of injury amid rumours he may be on the way out, while Ryan Kent has also been left at home as he finalises a loan move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

New signing Alisson will join the squad upon the completion of their American travels, but Mo Salah, Sadio Mané, Marko Grujic and Xherdan Shaqiri will all be with the team. None will feature tonight, and are unlikely to be seen until the third and final game on US soil, against Manchester United next Saturday.

Liverpool have already played four friendlies with mixed results in England before they flew out to America, against Chester, Tranmere, Bury and Blackburn. This game represents a step up in quality. Dortmund played Manchester City in the early hours of Saturday morning UK time, winning 1-0 thanks to a penalty won by Christian Pulisic, and converted by Mario Gotze.

I'm Matt Addison, and while I can't guarantee a game as good as the last time these two sides met, where it finished 4-3 to the Reds at Anfield in the Europa League, it should be a decent spectacle as preparations for the new season are stepped up a gear.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Liverpool against Borussia Dortmund as part of the International Champions Cup in the USA.