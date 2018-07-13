Bury vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Pre-Season Friendly 2018

Klopp is expected to field two different elevens once again in this game as he maximises playing time for all his stars, and we will have team news and further updates as soon as we have them.

Liverpool have confirmed that Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and Marko Grujic will be back in time to join the team when they travel to the US to face Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Manchester City. Roberto Firmino will return for the Reds' trip to France following the US tour, while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren, who have all reached the final four of the World Cup with their respective nations, will return exactly a week before the new season begins, leaving little time for them to get ready.

Dutch internationals Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk are both back in training after the summer break, coming back a little later than most due to non-World Cup international duty, but the former is unlikely to feature with a small niggle that has meant him missing two days training this week. Both are more likely to return to action next Wednesday at Blackburn.

Joel Matip is expected to be back from injury in time to feature in this game, but Danny Ings is likely to remain out. Adam Lallana, Naby Keita and Fabinho, who all impressed at Tranmere, will be involved again. They could well be the midfield trio that start the first league game Liverpool play at home to West Ham United on August 12.

Xherdan Shaqiri may well be a Liverpool player by the time the game kicks off, with his arrival imminent. The Reds have activated his £13.5 million release clause and he is undergoing a medical having scored 15 goals for Stoke City in his time in the Premier League.

The game provides another chance to impress for young players like Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo, who have both performed well in pre-season up to now, but the main question mark for Klopp to erase is in goal. Loris Karius made another error against Tranmere and his confidence appears to be on the floor - he surely cannot afford another mistake here.

The Reds have already played two North West sides over the last week or so, with Chester beaten 7-0 last Saturday and Tranmere Rovers dispatched 3-2 at Prenton Park on Tuesday night. Bury played against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, losing 4-0.

Hello and welcome to this live blog from Gigg Lane in Bury, where Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are playing their third game of pre-season against Ryan Lowe's League One team.