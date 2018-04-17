Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings from the South Coast

A frustrating evening for Tottenham Hotspur, who, for the second game running, drop points in the race for the Top Four.

Spurs were pegged back almost immediately by Brighton and Hove Albion after taking the lead at the Amex Stadium thanks to Harry Kane.

The hosts pushed for a winner in the dying embers of the game but both sides held on for a share of the spoils.

Goalkeeper and defence

Hugo Lloris (6) - A solid performance in net for the Frenchman on his 250th Spurs appearance. Lloris was unlucky not to keep out Pascal Gross' penalty, was just too powerful for him.

Serge Aurier (5) - Found covering Jose Izquierdo quite difficult throughout. Will feel very hard done by, with the penalty but it was the right decision as the Ivorian just got the wrong side of his man and accidentally clipped the ankles. Looked good going forwards but was caught napping in tracking back at times.

Toby Alderweireld (6) - Returning to the side after a long period out with injury. Looked assured at the back and his range of passing was at its best. Unable find a killer pass at times. Rarely looked troubled by Brighton's attacks.

Jan Vertonghen (6) - Vertonghen had his old partner in crime alongside him at the back tonight and they looked like they haven't spent a moment apart. Looked comfortable on the ball and like Toby Alderweireld, did not look troubled.

Ben Davies (6) - Davies had a very quiet game down that left-hand side for Spurs. Hardly put a foot wrong at either end of the pitch, but did have his creativity stifled by Anthony Knockeart's presence in the game.

Midfield

Victor Wanyama (6) - Looked very sluggish today and was lucky to escape without a punishment after he seemed to catch Knockaert in the face. Struggled to cope with the amount of pressure that he was put under by the Brighton midfield. Grew into the game, especially when Moussa Dembele was brought on but still not his most vintage performance.

Moussa Sissoko (5) - Looked more of a threat going forward than he usually does. This would be better if Spurs were to play a system that allowed Sissoko to push forward but he was being asked to sit deeper today and he really was not up to the usual Dembele/Dier standard in that department.

Lucas Moura (6) - The Brazilian was by far and away Spurs' brightest spark on a frustrating evening for Spurs. Took players on at will and looked a threat throughout. It was a shame to see him go off after about 70 minutes, as after that Spurs really struggled to get at Brighton.

Christian Eriksen (5) - A really average game by the Dane's recent standard. Hardly created a thing tonight and was playing like a player who has one eye on Saturday's game and didn't want to get injured. He could not find a way to unlock the Brighton defence all night and really looked a shadow of the player he usually is.

Forwards

Heung Min-Son (5) - Struggled to get into the game. The South Korean's performances have really taken a dip in recent weeks. Son did excellently to set up Harry Kane for the only Spurs goal. Overall an average showing by the South Korean.

Harry Kane (6) - The prolific Englishmen is still looking to get back to his best since his injury, a month ago. Showed his class by snatching up the chance right at the start of the second half but really did struggle to get going.

There were points when Kane received the ball at the top of the box but it was clear to see he was scared of causing himself some harm as he dwelled on the ball way too long.

Spurs fans will be hoping he his firing on all cylinders for the game on Saturday.