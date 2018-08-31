Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool: As It Happened

This has been Maxwell Hogg with VAVEL UK. Thanks for following along with us today, and be sure to check back for all the post match analysis. We'll also have live commentary for the rest of today's fixtures so be sure to stick with us for all things Premier League. Until next time.

In hindsight, Alisson should have had his fourth clean sheet in four games, but he only has himself to blame after choosing to try and beat a field player with a Cruyff turn on the byline. Liverpool did well to break under the pressure from Leicester and will be happy to be going into the international break with three points.

FT: Liverpool hold onto possession in the Leicester third as the whistle blows. It was nervy for Liverpool who nearly dropped points after quite easily their worst half of football this season so far.

94' The corner is cleared, but Liverpool can get the ball cleanly. Keita goes up for a 50/50 ball and is fouled by Ndidi as Schmeichel scampers back to his goal. Ndidi gets a yellow card, a bit harsh by the referee there.

93' Milner crashes into Ricardo late after he had already made the pass and earns a yellow card for his trouble. The free kick is played to the far post where Chilwell tees the ball back across the box, but it its cleared for a corner. Schmeichel is now up in the box to try and find the equalizer.

91' Gomez throws the ball across the box, and there is no red shirts in the box to play the ball as Leicester gather the ball and come up field.

90' Liverpool earn a corner. The board has gone up and there will be five minutes of added time. Liverpool play the corner short and hold in the corner, wasting time before earning a throw.

88' Alexander-Arnold makes way for Joel Matip. Three centre-backs on for Liverpool as they try to hold onto to their narrow lead.

87' Leicester have a good chance from a Chilwell early cross, but Van Dijk towers over Iheanacho to clear the danger.

86' Alexander-Arnold finds some space for a shot, but is nowhere near the target. While they haven't had any chances, Liverpool have been looking better these last 10 minutes or so. Leicester still searching for the equalizer.

84' Ghezzal tries to break down the left wing, but runs out of room as Alexander-Arnold ushers him over the touchline. Liverpool concede possession quickly, and a long ball is played to Okazaki. A good idea, but too close to Alisson. Daniel Amartey enters the game for Maddison.

82' Shaqiri takes the free kick and finds the head of Mane, but he gets under it and sends it high.

80' Chilwell is on his feet, but steps off the pitch to receive treatment. Liverpool finally get the game back underway, and earn a free kick on the byline.

79' Alexander-Arnold tries to play an early cross, but is blocked by the groin of Chilwell. Not a pleasant experience as Chilwell is understandably slow to get up.

77' There is no outlet for Liverpool when they come onto possession. Leicester continue to come down the pitch, and when they turn it over, Liverpool are kind enough to gift possession right back to the hosts.

75' Liverpool are still struggling to hold onto possession as they hang on to this one goal lead. Wijnaldum plays a long ball to Mane, but he misjudges the path of the ball as it goes out for a throw. Gray comes off for Okazaki.

70' Ball is out for a throw and Liverpool get their substitutions. Shaqiri in for Salah and Keita in for Henderson.

69' Gray gets the ball in the box and tries to tee up Iheanacho, but the two aren't on the same wavelength. Striker goes one way, pass goes the other.

67' Alexander-Arnold plays an early cross into the box, but Wes Morgan is alert to the danger and clears well. Keita and Shaqiri are getting ready on the sideline.

66' A long free kick finds the feet of Maguire in a dangerous area, but he is whistled for offside and Liverpool can breathe.

63' GOAL! Iheanacho comes on an picks the ball from Alisson's feet before teeing up Ghezzal for the open net. A complete blunder by Alisson and it's an embarrassing one.

61' Robertson overlaps well and links up with Firmino, but he is ushered out over the byline for a goal kick. Iheanacho comes on for Albrighton.

57' The ball falls right to Wes Morgan's feet in front of goal, but he can't sort his feet out before Alisson gathers.

56' The kick is taken by the man who earned it, but he fires right into the wall. Maddison is visibly upset with himself after that one.

55' Maddison and Gray link up well before Van Dijk brings Maddison down just outside the box. Dangerous area for a free kick, and Van Dijk gets a yellow card for his trouble.

53' So close for Leicester! Maddison gets the ball in the box, and trips up both Van Dijk and Robertson just outside the six yard box. He nearly gets his shot off, but Gomez comes out of nowhere to bail his team out.

51' Leicester earn a corner after a deflected shot goes behind. The hosts are looking good out of the break, and have already had a couple good chances at goal.

50' Maddison rifles a shot at goal, but Alisson does well to catch the ball in his hands. Quite impressive he didn't spill the ball, because Maddison thumped that one.

49' Liverpool make their way up the pitch, and Mane is wide open down the left wing. Salah tries to pick him out, but the pass is poor and directly at Maguire.

47' Ghezzal plays a low curling ball across the face of goal, but there is no one there to get the final touch as it rolls out for a Liverpool goal kick.

46' Leicester concede possession straight from the kick off, and a long ball finds Mane. He leaves Ricardo in the dust, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. Mane is not happy with that.

Don't go anywhere yet! The second half isn't too far off, and you don't want to miss a minute of this one.

Klopp will look to make sure his team don't "lose the plot" like they did against Brighton last week. An overall quality first half from Liverpool, the Reds should look to kill it off in the second half. Alisson has done well so far and looks to be on his way to another clean sheet.

Early on Leicester had no answer to Liverpool's quick and concise passing, but their pressing later in the half has caused plenty of problems. Despite being on the front foot, Leicester have struggled to get the ball in the box, instead taking their chances from long to no avail.

HT: Leicester have done well to not shy away from the challenge, but it is a tough blow for the hosts who concede right before the half. Still a whole half for the hosts to make it interesting, but not much has threatened the Liverpool goal.

45' GOAL! Liverpool double their lead, this time its Firmino! Leicester headed the first corner behind, and Firmino was first to the second, tucking it into the side netting at the near post.

43' Salah gets a quick shot off, and his effort is deflected on its way to goal by Maguire. Schmeichel does well to turn the ball behind for a corner.

42' Firmino intercepts the ball in the midfield, but is mobbed by three blue shirts immediately. Leicester take possession as Chilwell makes a long marauding run across pitch and down the right wing.

41' Just as I say that, the Leicester press causes Robertson to give possession away once again with a poor pass over the touchline.

40' Liverpool are passing around the back, trying to maybe slow the game down a little bit and get back in control. The Reds are starting to handle the Leicester press better.

38' Milner is slow to get up after a tackle deep in Liverpool territory, but is fine to continue. Ben Chilwell drives a low effort at goal, but it doesn't challenge Alisson at all. A routine save.

36' Firmino juggles past three blue shirts, but takes a a heavy touch directly into his arm for a handball. Now it's Liverpool struggling to maintain possession.

33' Albrighton has another go from range, which also sails over the crossbar. He makes his case for a deflection off Henderson for a corner, but referee Paul Tierney isn't interested. The replay shows just that, but is goal kick in the end.

32' Marc Albrighton wins the ball in the midfield and makes a good run down the middle before firing from range. However, the effort is dismal. Absolutely nowhere near goal, and he is frustrated.

30' Salah skips past Ndidi and is nearly through on the counter attack, but Ndidi recovers well to get the tackle in.

29' The press from Leicester is starting to cause problems for the Reds. They are finding less time to pick out their passes, and it's making them concede possession quite cheaply if you ask me.

26' Liverpool are dropping back a little bit here as Leicester surges forward. Gray finds himself in space outside the box, but his effort rises high over the bar.

25' The counter attack is nearly on for Liverpool, but Firmino concedes a foul and Leicester take it back the other way. The hosts are slowly starting to grow into this one.

23' Leicester get the ball in midfield and break down the middle with Maddison. Gray gets into a one-on-one with Gomez and gets his shot off, but Alisson is there to make the save. Decent save by the Liverpool man.

21' Liverpool are easily holding onto possession here. Even when they concede possession, the Reds are quick to take back the ball. Leicester have been on the ball for maybe three minutes tops.

20' Gray tries to break down the left side touchline, but can't get around the mountain that is Van Dijk, who ushers him off the ball with ease.

19' Liverpool are passing around the back as they feel out the Leicester defense. Van Dijk sees Salah down the wing and picks him out with a long pass. The Reds are just picking and choosing their chances at will.

16' Salah tries to break down the wing, but Harry Maguire steps in front and clears the ball. Leicester doing well in the face of Liverpool's flying offense, but can't find even a sliver of possession.

15' Milner takes the first corner of the game. The ball finds Joe Gomez, but he can't get his head around the ball as it sails over the crossbar.

13' Leicester looked positive going forward after the restart, but the Liverpool defense handled it well as the Reds work their way forward once more. The passing from Liverpool is nothing short than beautiful right now.

10' GOAL! It's a goal for ​Sadio Mane, but full credit to Andrew Robertson on the assist. The full-back took on Ricardo Pereira, nutmegging him and leaving him on the floor before teeing up Mane who makes no mistake. It should have been 1-0 earlier and now it is!

8' A long pass over-the-top tries to find Gray, but the pass is too close to Alisson Becker's box as the Liverpool keeper collects.

7' Liverpool are firmly in control here early on, but Leicester have a throw deep in red territory.

6' Salah plays yet another brilliant pass to Firmino, this time down the left side. Before he could look for support, Ghezzal made a great tackle to snuff out the danger.

4' What a chance for Liverpool! Salah plays a great pass to Roberto Firmino who breaks past the Leicester defense before seeing his shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Salah runs up on the deflection but fires wide. Should be 1-0 Liverpool.

2' Virgil Van Dijk plays the ball out wide to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who passes the ball over the touchline for a Leicester throw.

KO: James Milner stands over the kick-off as Liverpool gets us started here at the King Power Stadium.

We're about 10 minutes out from kick-off, so don't go anywhere as there are minute-to-minute updates coming your way here at VAVEL UK.

Rachid Gehzzal also retains his spot to make his first Premier League start for Leicester. Kelechi Inheanacho has been dropped to the bench in favor of the Algerian winger, and it is Demarai Gray who will start up front for the Foxes. With the absence of Liverpool-bane Vardy today, Gray will need to come up big if Leicester are to challenge the Liverpool defense.

Leicester City make eight changes to their lineup from their midweek fixture against Fleetwood Town, with Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, and newcomer James Maddison coming back into the midfield. No Soyuncu in the squad today. Leicester's deadline day signing will have to wait until after the international break to make his debut.

Still no sign of Fabinho Tavares for Liverpool either. Despite being one of Liverpool's "big" summer transfers, he has yet to feature for the Reds this season. The stories of him struggling to fit in might be true, but there is no need to rush him into the squad with the form that Liverpool are in.

Liverpool make the first change in their starting lineup this season, and it is a bit of a head scratcher. ​Naby Keita has been an absolute firecracker since joining the Reds this summer but finds himself on the bench for today's match. Instead, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will make his first start of the season.

Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Matip

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Leicester City Bench: Ward, Fuchs, Evans, Amartey, Ibarra, Okazaki, Iheanacho

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Gehzzal; Gray

Thanks Daniel! This is Maxwell Hogg, I'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the news and action of today's fixture. With just an hour until kick-off, the team sheets are now coming in. So let's take a look at those real quick, shall we?

Team news will be released an hour before the game but if you want to get involved in the debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow @VAVEL, @LeicesterVAVEL and @VAVELLiverpool. Over to you, Maxwell!

Meanwhile, Puel has suggested that he expects his squad to be competitive against Liverpool. He said: "For me, a complete game is the possibility to play counter-attack, when we have to defend deep, or to play in set attack, against a strong defensive unit. We need to have a response against any opponent."

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp has praised Puel for his time in charge of Leicester ahead of the game. He said: “You can see Claude’s work is now paying off at Leicester. They have changed the style a bit. It is good football they are playing and are full of confidence especially after the last result.”

Despite the huge task ahead of them today, Leicester have managed to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool on numerous occasions. The two teams clashed twice at the King Power Stadium last season in both the league and the Carabao Cup with both sides claiming victories. Prior to that, Leicester had won the last two games on home soil, including an impressive 3-1 victory under Craig Shakespeare.

Meanwhile, Klopp can boast a squad an almost clean bill of health. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still recovering from his cruciate injury, but has been joined on the sidelines by Dejan Lovren who is suffering with a pelvis problem. However, Mo Salah will be keen to play having notched three goals in only two appearances against Leicester last season. Xherdan Shaqiri will also be highly motivated to make his first start for the Reds. The Swiss scored both home and away against the Foxes for former club Stoke City in the 2017/18 campaign.

Elsewhere, the Foxes do not have too many injuries to contend with. Midfielder Matty James is ruled out with an Achilles injury, but deadline day signing Çağlar Söyüncü could potentially make his debut for the club.

Despite Vardy’s absence, Claude Puel’s Foxes have had a relatively solid start to the season slip under the radar. Since their opening day defeat to Manchester United, the East Midlanders have won three consecutive games in all competitions; wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton in the league before a 4-0 thumping of Fleetwood Town in the league cup.

Talking of the speedy forward, Liverpool will probably be glad that he is not available today considering his excellent record against the team. The 31-year-old has had a hand in eight goals in as many games against the Reds, including seven strikes in his last five games.

Jürgen Klopp also appears to have rectified one of the main problems at Anfield in recent years – the defence. The Reds are yet to concede a goal this season so it will be a tough examination for a Leicester side without one of their main attacking threats; Jamie Vardy.

Well, the first thing that needs to be talked about really is Liverpool’s terrific start to the season. Following wins over West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, the Reds are now sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League. They now have a huge chance to begin a season with four consecutive wins for the first time in 28 years.

My name is Daniel Orme and I will be taking you through all of the key facts and figures you need to know ahead of kick-off. After that, I will hand you over into the capable hands of Maxwell Hogg for LIVE commentary of Liverpool vs Leicester City.

Good afternoon everybody and we’d like to offer you an extremely warm welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of Leicester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League. Kick-off from the King Power Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 BST so be sure to stick around!