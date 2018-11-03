West Ham United 4-2 Burnley: Confident Hammers burst through Burnley who drop lower in the league table

West Ham have finally broken their deadlock and finished their four game winless run by beating the visitors - Burnley, 4-2.



Marko Arnautović, Felipe Anderson and the substitute Javier Hernandez were the goalscorers for the Hammers, meanwhile Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood delivered for the Clarets.

Disappointment at the break

It all started very well for West Ham as they were creating chance after chance, but were unfortunately stopped every time by Burnley's defence.



Finally, in the tenth minute, Marko Arnautovic capitalised on a mistake made by James Tarkowski who's back pass was too weak for Joe Hart, who got unfortunately caught in no man's land, and the Austrian forward managed to put the ball under Hart to put West Ham ahead.



It was all West Ham after that, with the home side managed to be on an impressive 63% possession after the first 45 minutes.



They came fairly close on a few occasions, especially when Arnautovic's near post shot and Pedro Obiang's curling long range strike were saved by the ex-West Ham keeper with Felipe Anderson's far post strike being cleared off the line by Ben Mee.



Unfortunately, after a mistake by Issa Diop and Aaron Cresswell, Matej Vydra managed to unleash Gudmundsson who smoothly finished around Łukasz Fabiański just before the break.



There was also a huge penalty shout for the home side in the 34th minute as Grady Diangana was brought down in the box by Steven Defour, but the referee waved it away.

Record signing inspiring the victory

The second half started better for Burnley, as the visitors seemed to be on fire after coming out of the dressing room with their heads up high. Although they were dangerous, they've not managed to create a clear-cut opportunity.



And West Ham managed to capitalize off of it, with Anderson converting a Diangana through ball in the 68th to put the hosts ahead once again.



Unfortunately, the joy didn't last long as the substitute Chris Wood converted in a corner kick cross from Robbie Brady with a fantastic header into the bottom corner.



Three minutes later Anderson came close to scoring his first brace in a Claret and Blue shirt, as his shot hit the outside of the post and went wide.



And he did so just four minutes later. An inch-perfect passing move from the Hammers came to the Brazilian who's shot deflected off of one of Burnley's defenders and misguided Joe Hart, stumbling into the back of the net.



The game was finished off by the super-sub Chicharito, who converted a pass from another sub, Michail Antonio, just after Wood hit the bar at the other end of the pitch.