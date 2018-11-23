Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town Preview: Hosts looking to break four-game winless streak against improving Terriers

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Huddersfield Town at the Molineux Stadium on ‘Super Sunday’, for Premier League Matchweek 13.

Wolves currently sit 11th in the table after an impressive start to the season after being promoted as Championship winners last season. However, they’re heading into Sunday’s fixture on a four- game winless run, after three consecutive losses was followed by an unlucky draw away to Arsenal.

The Terriers still remain in the relegation zone in 19th place, and so will be hoping to use this game to climb out of the bottom three. They are heading to Molineux with four points from their last two games, after their first win of the season against Fulham was followed by a draw with West Ham United.

Whilst Wolves will be looking to turn recent results around, despite impressive performances, Town will be hoping to continue their upturn of form.

Head to head

Since 1910, the two sides have met 82 times, with the overall results being rather even. The Terriers have won 36 games, Wolves have won 32 and they have drawn 14.

The most recent clash between the two sides came in the 2016/17 Championship season in April, where Huddersfield ran out victorious by one goal to nil thanks to Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown’s 31st-minute strike.

This narrow victory enabled David Wagner’s side to move eight points clear of seventh, with only tw games of the season left to play, meaning they secured their play-off place.

Town went on to win promotion that season, with Wolves joining them in the top flight a season later.

Key Clash in front of goal

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have scored twelve goals in twelve games so far this campaign, with Raúl Jiménez claiming three of these, as well as assisting another four.

Therefore, Huddersfield must keep a very close eye on the Mexican and if they’re to get their first away win of the season must reduce his threat through the middle.

A key man for this will be central – defender Christopher Schindler, who will be doing all he can to prevent the in-from striker from adding to his goal tally on Sunday.

Team News

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty has recovered from the injury which caused him to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad during the international break, meaning he will be available for Sunday’s clash.

However, fellow defender Jonny Otto is expected to be out of action for six weeks with a knee injury, but he does not require surgery.

Huddersfield will be without two defenders on Sunday. Mathias Zanka will miss only his second game of the season through suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Left-back Chris Löwe is injured after damaging shoulder ligaments in Town’s latest game against West Ham and isn’t expected to return until sometime in December.

Midfielder Danny Williams has been in full training for two weeks now after a lengthy lay off and will be hoping to return to the match day squad.

Precited Line-ups

Wolves are predicted to stick with the same formation as they have done all season and make only one change - in Rúben Vinagre for the injured Jonny - from the draw against the Gunners.

(3, 4, 3) – Patricio, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa.

Huddersfield may change from their five at the back formation due to their absentees and may revert to the back four which helped them survive last season.

(4, 3, 3) – Lössl, Hadergjonaj, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Pritchard, van la Parra, Mounié,

Managers’ Views

Both head coaches are aware of the threats and strengths of the other sides.

On Huddersfield, Nuno said: “It’s a good team. I think they’ve improved with their last performances and results. We know how hard it's going to be, they have heir own idea and shape.

“We want to play well and achieve a good performance,” he continued.

Whilst Wagner has also praised the opposition, saying: “They are not a normal promoted team. They are on a different level to the teams who got promoted in the past. They have invested money, but they have done it smartly.

“Their main threat in general is that everybody knows what he has to do. They consistently play the same formation with the same players. I think this is their biggest strength,” the German commented.