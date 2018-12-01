Southampton 2- 2 Manchester United: United unable to push on from first half comeback as Saints blow a two-goal lead

Southampton will feel disappointed they could not build on a two-goal lead after Manchester United came back from behind once again to leave with a draw.

Four first-half goals set the remainder of the game up for a Premier League classic but it was far from the case as the game staggered to an end.

Two early goals from the Saints provided Mark Hughes' side the perfect opportunity to pull themselves out from the relegation zone.

However, United clawed their way back into the game with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera to earn the Red Devils a point.

United pull of dramatic comeback

It was the Saints who were first to gain an early advantage after making the most of some terrible United defending.

Nathan Redmond danced around the penalty area and no United defender took their chance to tackle him.

The ball fell to Stuart Armstrong who made no mistake with his low driven finish to make it his third goal in just two games for the Saints.

It got even better for the home side when Cédric Soares doubled their lead inside 20 minutes.

Cedric's superb free-kick looped over the wall and proved too much for David De Gea to deal with as it cannoned into the net.

Southampton were in dreamland with a win taking them out of the relegation zone.

However, their bubble was burst by Romelu Lukaku who scored his first Premier League goal in almost 1000 minutes of play.

Marcus Rashford played an excellent through ball for the Belgian striker who thumped the ball beyond a helpless Alex McCarthy.

A matter of minutes later Ander Herrera drew the visitors level.

Marcus Rashford turned provider for the second time on the night as his cross was finished expertly by the Spaniard.

All square at the interval after both sides had shown just how shaky their defences are.

Embed from Getty Images

Second half slump

Marouane Fellaini came closest to adding to the score sheet after latching onto the end of Ashely Young's free-kick but he was unable to covert his header.

The home end erupted in hope of a penalty after Michael Obafemi was brought down by Scott McTominay in the box but the referee was having none of it.

The second-half certainly was not proving to live up to the hype of the first with both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut chances.

Redmond turned Nemanja Matić superbly before whipping in a beautiful cross but Manolo Gabbiadini was unable to get a foot onto it to end his goal drought.

A careless error from Paul Pogba in the middle of the park saw Redmond latch onto the ball and test De Gea from distance to win a corner.

However, neither side were able to snatch all three points as the game deservedly ended in a draw.

Two points dropped for Red Devils

Despite a superb first-half comeback, Jose Mourinho will still feel his side have dropped two points.

United once again found themselves behind early on in the game and once again were able to draw themselves level.

However, this time they were unable to push on and claim all three points.

Clearly, the second half was a huge drop in momentum from United with the visitors only managing one shot on target in the second 45 minutes.

Mourinho's men now face a visit from Arsenal on Wednesday night.