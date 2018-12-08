The Warm Down: Bravery not enough for Huddersfield against Arsenal

After a lot of hard-work, Huddersfield fell to a brilliant bicycle kick goal against Arsenal from the in-form Lucas Torreira.

David Wagner after the game admitted his upset at the loss but also praised the high work rate that his team put in. Huddersfield pressed high all game in an attempt to lure the Arsenal back line into a mistake however for all the running that Huddersfield did they did not manage to trouble the Arsenal keeper even once, failing to have an effort that troubled Bernd Leno.

Huddersfield's attacking problems

Huddersfield did not have a shot on target today which epitomised the Terriers ill ability to hit the target all season. After 16 games into the season, Huddersfield have only managed to put the ball into the back of the net ten times. This is the lowest return of any of the teams in the top six tiers of English football.

When you look at Huddersfield’s top goal scorers this season you see defender Mathias Jorgensen and Aaron Mooy topping the chart with two goals each, if you then look down that chart you notice that not one of the strikers in the squad has yet hit the target.

Huddersfield’s attack is mainly run by the man mountains Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre, their main role in the squad is to act as a target man for the attacking midfielders Alex Pritchard and Mooy to run onto their hold up play and knockdowns but they have been unable to do that this season.

The team have managed an average of 0.63 goals per match and have only an average of three shots on target per game. The club are battling against relegation and their attacking line needs to step up and start hitting the target if the West Yorkshire club have any hope of a survival.

Arsenals defensive selection problems

Arsenal will be pleased with the fact that they have taken all three points today even if it took 83 minutes for them to break down the blue and white wall. However, Emery will be concerned with selecting his defence for Arsenal’s visit to Southampton next Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi had to go off in the second half with an injury which looked to be a pull to his hamstring, this adds to the list of defensive concerns for Emery. Rob Holding was only recently ruled out for the entire season after rupturing a cruciate ligament against Manchester United, both Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos picked up yellow cards in the match meaning they will be both ruled out for the next match.

This means that the non-match fit duo of Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal may be forced to start the next match. Either way Emery is in for some selection problems which may be an issue for Arsenal who’s defence still seems to be the weak point in the squad.

Hard-work not enough for Huddersfield

A recurring theme for Huddersfield post-match interviews is how Wagner always praises the effort and fight in his squad, but he’s not wrong. Huddersfield’s players have always given everything in every match so far this season, that's why you don't hear the Terriers fans complaining about the manager or the squad.

They really are giving everything they've got, for almost the entirety of the game today, in which Arsenal had 62% possession, Huddersfield pressed and annoyed the Arsenal back line. The Gunners struggled to get out and when they did the Huddersfield players were brilliant at tracking back and stopping attacks.

Unfortunately for all the heart and effort they have shown, they are not getting much out of it. The players just are not of good enough quality.

Mooy is the shining light for Huddersfield, almost every attack that Huddersfield have goes through him. Huddersfield do not need to increase their level of effort, what they need is a goalscorer desperately because if they were to lose Mooy to injury, or to another club in January it's hard to know where Huddersfield would turn.