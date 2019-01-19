Rashford is a 'natural goalscorer' says Solskjaer

In form Manchester United help off a late Brighton fightback to see out a 2-1 Premier League win making it seven out of seven for new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, beating Sir Matt Busby’s record winning run.

Record makers

“Yes, of course it is something to be proud of, but it is something to be the boys proud of because that keeps the momentum going and another win, and now we are looking forward to the FA Cup game against Arsenal because that is a tough opponent but it is a great challenge.”

The Red Devils will be heading into their tie against the Gunners full of confidence after scoring 19 goals in just seven games under Solskjaer, however admits he would like to have seen the game out without conceding.

“The attitude [of the team] is brilliant,” said Solskjaer. “Then again I would have liked to have played the game out better, kept it [the ball] better, made them run after the ball more. I thought we gave it away too easily , nonchalant at times because we got sloppy because maybe at times it looked too easy and 3-0 is fine but 2-0, anything can happen.

“We were [glad to hear the final whistle]. It seemed really, really, I wouldn’t say comfortable, but played some great stuff.

“The beginning of the second half we created some chances and we should have put the game behind us, but in any game you get problems and challenged and Brighton more than other teams because they are so resilient, stubborn, they are hard to break down and have good defenders, good midfielders and of course when you put the ball you have to defend. But we played some fantastic football at times.”

Rashford on fire

However, the United boss was full of praise for young striker Marcus Rashford who has thrived since being given the chance to play as an outright striker.

“It [his goal] wasn’t bad was it. [That was his] 150th game which is a feat in itself being 21 as he is. The level of his performances at the moment, the maturity in his finishing, his work rate, it is just a dream to have players like this in a team.

“You have got to be [confident], the way he does it,” added Solskjaer, a natural goalscorer himself. Of course he is played a lot of football this past six or seven weeks, he has played all the games in the last few weeks, he has just grown in confidence, maturity the way he plays but his work rate never stops and that is the most pleasing.”