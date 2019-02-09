Pochettino defends Liverpool's recent shaky form and addresses title race

Mauricio Pochettino has defender league leaders Liverpool's recent form.

The Reds were held to draws against Leicester City and West Ham United but got back to winning ways against A.F.C. Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur host the Foxes on Sunday at Wembley Stadium as the Lilywhites look to keep up with the leaders.

"It's tough the Premier League"

Pochettino was quick to defend Jurgen Klopp's side in his pre-match press-conference at Hotspur Way.

When asked if he thought the Reds are showing a nervous side in recent games, he replied:

Embed from Getty Images

"No. It's tough the Premier League. There’s a lot of circumstances that happen during that period. They are suffering a similar situation to us with injuries and I know it’s not easy to keep the same level," he said.

Spurs currently lie eight points behind Liverpool but look to shorted the gap with their game in hand against Claude Puel's side on Sunday.

"The period is going to be tough for everyone and every club that wants to win the trophy at the end.

"But no doubt Liverpool will be there until the end and I hope we too," Pochettino added.

"Sunday is key"

Every game seems a 'must win' game for Spurs at the minute but should they look to pursue the title Sunday's clash truly is a 'must win'.

There has been a lot of talk about Spurs and the title race this past week to which Pochettino responded:

"We are there in third in the table. Sunday will be key to win the three points it will be tough against Leicester.

"They are a good team with good players and it will be tough and for us it is key to win the three points to be involved until the end," the 46-year-old said.

Spurs have now gone over 10 years without a trophy and only remain in contention of the Premier League and Champions League for this season.

"That's our objective to be involved until the end and be a realistic contender and have the possibility in the last five game to be there and try to make it possible."