West Ham United 4-3 Huddersfield Town: West Ham's resurrection stun helpless Terriers in a seven-goal thriller

After a disastrous performance against Cardiff last weekend, West Ham were looking to bounce back against the current worst team in the league - Huddersfield.



Goals from Mark Noble and Juninho Bacuna inside the first 20 minutes set the tone of the game until Karlan Grant put the visitors ahead. Angelo Ogbonna got his team back on the right track with set the scoreline of the game. Javier Hernandez was substituted on and he was the one that equalized, and ultimately won the game for the Hammers.

Story of the game

The game started a bit sluggish with both teams losing possession over and over again.



The first chance came in the seventh minute as Declan Rice intercepted a pass inside the Terriers' box following a corner and from his cross Michail Antonio couldn't direct the ball into the net as he hit the woodwork.



In the 14th minute after a free kick the ball fell into the path of Manuel Lanzini who tried to position himself for a shot but was stopped by a tackle from the 18-year-old debutant, Aaron Rowe, for which Jon Moss awarded a penalty.



Noble calmly took it and scored, as always.



But just two minutes later Huddersfield shockingly equalized thanks to a Juninho Bacuna header, following another yet corner kick.



Even more astonishingly, the Terriers somehow managed to take the lead 13 minutes later.



Chris Lowe put in a low cross that slipped past seven West Ham players straight into Grant who finished into into the bottom corner, following a very smart free kick from Alex Pritchard left the Hammers shocked.



After the break the Hammers started on the front foot, with Javier Hernandez replacing Antonio.



Although the hosts were pushing hard to equalize, it was Bacuna who came the closest to scoring, as his thunderstrike from 35 yards out was just kept out by Łukasz Fabiański.



Just after the hour mark Felipe Anderson decided to take the game on his shoulders and take on six players before laying it off to Marko Arnautovic, but his volley was straight at the keeper.



A few minutes later West Ham were caught on a break which provided deadly as Grant scored his first Premier League brace with a corker of a shot from outside of the box straight into the top corner.



With 15 minutes left Aaron Cresswell whipped in a cross from a corner from which Ogbonna got the best of Hudderfield's defenders and headed it into the net.



In an astonishing fashion the Hammers managed to come back into the game, and win it in the stoppage time.



The substitute Samir Nasri poked the ball past Gorenc-Stankovic before putting in a sublime cross to unmarked Hernandez who equalized the game yet again with a diving header.



And it just got better for the West Ham fans as a cross from Felipe Anderson found the top of Chicharito's head to ensure one of the best comebacks of the 2018/19 season.

Takeaways

Game changing substitutes



West Ham fans have been raving about not having a good enough subs bench for a good few years now, but today shows that this had changed. Both Hernandez and Nasri who were brought on in the second half were vital for the Hammers in their late search for goals, being involved in the equalizer as well as in the winner.

Man Of The Match

Despite being on the pitch for only 45 minutes, Javier Hernandez ensured West Ham's late comeback by scoring a vital brace which put his side only two points off of seventh place and prevented a humiliating loss the the Huddersfield side that sits bottom of the league with only two wins in 31 games. Game changer.