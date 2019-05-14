Leicester City step up Youri Tielemans pursuit amid Manchester United interest

Leicester City are reportedly pushing to wrap up a swift deal with AS Monaco for Youri Tielemans, amid fears of interest from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old moved to the King Power Stadium on a short loan with Adrian Silva going the other way in the January transfer window and has adapted to the English game admirably.

He's provided much-needed creativity at the start of Brendan Rodgers' managerial tenure, providing five assists and scoring three goals in 13 league game, which has caught the eye of high-profile suitors.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester are wary of a potential bidding war for Tielemans' services and fear both Man United and Spurs could blow them out of the water if the interest is concrete.

The Belgium international's current ability and potential have made him particularly enticing, and it's said he's interested in making his stay at Leicester permanent due to his good relationship with Rodgers.

United will be searching for a replacement for the outgoing Ander Herrera ahead of next season, and the young midfielder could be a great fit as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build for the future.

Monaco are keen on keeping Silva at the club, which plays into the Foxes' favour, but it's unlikely to stop them from wanting the best deal possible for Tielemans and should welcome big-money interest.

The summer transfer window opens on Thursday and will slam shut at 5pm on August 8, as voted for by Premier League clubs back in November.