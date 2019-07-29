Damallsvenskan week 9 review: Djurgården suffers big defeat at home

Rosengård are now in the top, with Göteborg trailing one point behind after drawing against Örebro who together with Vittsjö claim vital points to climb upwards, and LB07 and Kungsbacka look doomed at the bottom.

The home team took the driver's seat in the match early on and Anna Anvegård could bang in 1-0 to Växjö after a good save from the keeper saw the rebound land at her feet.

She was at it again just before half-time after receiving a through ball that she played around keeper Vera Varis and slotted it calmly in the net. Signe Holt Andersen capitalised on a defensive error just after half-time as she stole the ball and, uncontested, banged it in behind the LB07-keeper.

But the guests would get one back, as they launched a full attack and Dallas Dorosy got on the ball played in by Nathalie Persson. Växjö continued to press but a brilliant save by Varis kept the score at 3-1.

The derby between the two southern sides was dominated by the guests. Vittsjö found the bar several times in the first half and Kristianstads didn't want to be worse and forced keeper Sabrina D'Angelo to pull off an excellent save before the return shot found the bar.

Ebba Hed scores the first goal for Vittsjö after the ball is cleared in front of the goal in a bit of a rumble between both teams and goalkeeper Brett Maron which saw the ball land before Hed who simply put it in the net.

This caused a bit of controversy, as Maron ran up to the referee complaining only to find herself rewarded with a yellow card. The second goal came after a great cross from Hed found Tove Almqvist's head and her strong header dove in behind the keeper.

Almqvist would be at it again, as she, covered by defenders, played the ball behind to find Clara Markstedt who was unmarked in front of the goal and could poke it in to make it 3-0.

The top game between the league leader and fourth place going into this round, Örebro effectively put an end to Göteborgs rain at the top after a goalless game at Valhalla.

It was a high-tempo game and Göteborg had several good chances, but goalkeeper Danielle Rice kept Örebro in the game with several strong saves. Örebro continues their great streak and has now gone five games without letting a single goal in.

Goal galore in Malmö as Rosengård welcomed last-placed Kungsbacka to Malmö IP. Nathalie Björn opened the goalscoring for Rosengård with a header close to the post. Kungsbacka were quick to equalise through Sara Nilsson who put it cooly in the back of the net after a smart pass from Linnea Björn.

But the result would not last long, as Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir put the home team ahead with another header. She would then put Rosengård 3-1 up with a second header right before half-time.

In the second half, Jelena Čanković pulls off the best moment of the game as she megs the Kungsbacka defender with a heel pass that finds the feet of Hailie Mace who did not hesitate but put it in behind keeper Moa Öhman.

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scored the fifth goal after she found a pocket of space and fired off a shot in behind Öhman. Čanković converted a penalty for Rosengård in the last minutes of the game to make it 6-1.

The game between top spot pursuers Linköping and last years winners Piteå saw a few good chances from each team materialise. Linköping had a good cross from Mimmi Larsson into the six-yard box but Stina Blackstenius was just a bit too far ahead to be able to meet it.

However, she did get her head on another cross just minutes later, Piteå's Cajsa Andersson pulled off a great one-handed save to deny the striker.

A corner from Piteå turned dangerous as Fernanda Da Silva showed off a great turn but her shot went just wide.

Travelling team Eskilstuna were dangerous from the start and created a lot of trouble for the home team Djurgården. Loreta Kullashi broke the deadlock in the 27' minute with a screamer from outside the box.

Just after the second half kicked off Felicia Rogic found herself unmarked inside Djurgården's box and she curled the ball just out of reach for keeper Jennifer Pelley to hit the post and go in for 2-0.

Kaisa Collin would seal the deal for Eskilstun after she got the ball on the halfway line and ran all the way into the box where she calmly put it behind Pelley.