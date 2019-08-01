Pochettino insists he has a good relationship with Daniel Levy despite recent rant

Mauricio Pochettino recently claimed that he had no influence over the club’s transfers in a press conference after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, however, has now reassured fans that he is involved.

The Argentine expressed his happiness at the club shortly after their victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, where they beat the hosts 6-5 on penalties.

Heat of the moment

Following Pochettino's fiery press conference on Tuesday after the victory over Madrid, Wednesday's was a little calmer.

When asked about the Germany trip and where he feels his squad is at currently, he said: "Always it is better to win a tournament than to lose it – whatever the circumstances."

"I am very pleased with my players. We will take a lot of positives from this tournament," he said.

"We need to be relaxed and calm. I am so happy. I hope we have a very good season. The most important thing now is to show respect for the club. We are trying to bring the best team possible. We are going to work hard to make our fans happy and be competitive.

"It’s a challenge at a club like Tottenham but we are going to work together. After five years we have built a very good relationship with Daniel Levy."

Transfers going quiet

It has been nearly a month since Spurs announced their recent signing, Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee of £65m, whilst also adding Jack Clarke who immediately went back to Leeds United on loan.

The Lilywhites were looking to have a busy transfer window as they were heavily linked with Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, although both deals have become quiet in the past few days, which has frustrated the fans and presumably Pochettino.

"Of course sometimes he [Levy], me, the fans and players are frustrated, but the best thing is, to be honest, genuine and spontaneous," Pochettino added.

"Maybe I described the situation but we are so focused to work together to be professional and try to create and build a team to have the possibility to fight for big things."

There will be even more concern amongst Spurs fans who saw Juan Foyth stretchered off the pitch in their match against Bayern.

The 21-year-old was thought to be the man to replace Kieran Trippier at right-back, who was recently sold to Atletico Madrid but will soon be assessed after being forced off the pitch with an injury.

Pochettino has been eagerly awaiting the results since the incident on Wednesday.

"I will have to see the doctor but as Foyth left the pitch he said, ‘gaffer I have tweaked my ankle’, we will have to see how bad it is."