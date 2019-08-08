Ovie Ejaria departs Liverpool for Reading as Red's 'quiet' transfer saga draws to a close

Ovie Ejaria has departed Liverpool on Transfer Deadline Day after the 21-year-old finalised a season-long loan deal to Reading before making a permanent move to the Madejski Stadium next summer.

The former Reds midfielder departs Anfield after making 16 appearances on loan with the Royals in the second half of last season and will complete a permanent transfer on July 1, 2020, following the expiration of his Liverpool contract.

The fee agreed between the two clubs is to be in the region of £3.5 million which will be paid next summer that also includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the Reds.

A very promising talent

Ejaria has been an impressive and attractive young talent for Liverpool following his move from Arsenal as a teenager, he made his senior debut for the Reds at 18, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Derby County in the EFL Cup back in 2016.

Jose Manuel Gomes' Royals travel to Hull City on Saturday ahead of their latest Championship match following an opening day defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ejaria will now join up with his teammates and may be expected to feature against the Tigers following a very disappointing inaugural performance from the Championship side last Saturday.

He made just eight first-team appearances in total at Liverpool and will depart the club permanently once his loan spell expires next summer.

A very subdued deadline day for the Reds

The departure proved to be Liverpool's only form of activity following a very-much subdued transfer deadline for the European champions.

With only three incomings this summer for Liverpool, Ejaria is the latest addition to join the list of Liverpool's lengthy departures including the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno as well as Simon Mignolet who secured a move to Club Brugge on Monday, just a day after featuring on the bench in Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Allan Rodrigues, Nat Phillips, Taiwo Awoniyi all secured themselves loan moves for the season whilst Rafa Camacho and George Johnston have left the club permanently.