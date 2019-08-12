Kane praises Christian Eriksen for 'giving everything' at Spurs despite exit wishes

Christian Eriksen has been hailed by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for remaining dedicated to the club's on-pitch effort despite wanting to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Eriksen played a pivotal role in Tottenham's win against Aston Villa on Saturday, coming on when his side was 1-0 down from John McGinn's early goal.

It only took nine minutes for the Eriksen to make an impact on the game. The midfielder's energy undeniably changed the game, goals from new signing Tanguy Ndombele and a brace from Harry Kane ensured that Tottenham started the new season with a win.

Eriksen future remains unclear

The Denmark international has had an unclear future at the club for a while, with the player being allowed to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Despite the English summer transfer window being shut, Eriksen could still seek a move away from the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2nd, however, Harry Kane has assured that the midfielder is still 'giving everything' for his club.

''I have been playing with him for five or six years and we know the qualities he has in terms of passes, assists, and goals," Kane said.

''Whether he starts on the bench or not the most important thing from our point of view is that he gives everything for the team.

''There has been speculation about his future, but as long as he is training hard and playing as hard as we can when he is here that is all we can ask for. What will be, will be. We are happy to have him.''

Eriksen has been admiring a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, however, reports claim that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane lost interest in signing the Spurs maestro.

The maestro has also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus, who could seal a move for the player in the coming weeks.

Confident Kane

Regardless of whether Eriksen stays or goes, Harry Kane is still confident of his team-mates' ability ahead of the new season.

''It has been a good summer'', Kane said. ''I had four weeks off which is the most I have had off in a few years now. I had a good pre-season and was there from the start with the team.

''We have to make sure that we get off to a good start. Liverpool set the standard, and City on Saturday. It is important we stay in touch as long as we can. We have full belief that we can go all the way. There is a long road ahead and we need to be fully focused.''