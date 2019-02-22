Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Kane set for return from injury against struggling Clarets

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur as both sides return to Premier League action after a two-week break.

Spurs look to keep their title dreams alive as a victory would take them within two points of second-place Liverpool.

The Clarets have turned around their poor start to the season in recent weeks to see them move out of the drop zone and three points clear.

Previous meetings

The two sides met back in December at Wembley Stadium at Sean Dyche's side held strong for 93 minutes until a Christian Eriksen strike sealed the points for Spurs.

A frustrating game for the Lilywhites which saw them almost left to rue missed chances but a last gasp goal secured them maximum points.

Embed from Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino's men last visited Turf Moor back in December 2017 when Harry Kane ran riot as he bagged himself a hat trick.

The visiting side have not tasted defeat against the Clarets since May 2010 when Burnley thumped the Londoners 4-2.

Team news

Pochettino has been boosted by the return of Harry Kane from his ankle ligament injury and is said to be hoping to return straight back into the starting XI.

Ben Davies has also returned to first-team training and is expected to return to the squad with Danny Rose looking likely to miss the game through illness.

Embed from Getty Images

As for Sean Dyche, Steven Defour remains sidelined through a calf injury.

However, Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are both expected to return despite missing the victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Managers thoughts

Ahead of the clash, Dyche spoke to the media and praised Saturday's opposition.

"We went to Old Trafford and delivered a very strong performance against a top side. We're going to have to do that again because Tottenham are a top side," said Dyche.

"Personally I think they should, and are, being considered now as possible title contenders.

"That feeling that we'll take on anything and anyone, I think it just grows. When you're doing well yourself it only enhances that inner spirit, the underdog mentality. It does give you that extra little edge," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino also spoke to the media, from Hotspur Way.

"Harry [Kane] is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible," Pochettino said.

"In the last 10 days he has been fantastic and having him back available is a fantastic boost for everyone.

"He wants to play from the beginning. I like when the player thinks like this, that they can play every single game and always feel fit to play. But it is our responsibility to always manage them in the best way," the Argentine said.