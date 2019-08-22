Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen Preview: Both sides in desperate need of victory

Kilmarnock host Aberdeen at Rugby Park on Saturday in a game which both sides will be desperate to win.

Killie have not defeated the Dons at Rugby Park since the 2011/12 season, so they will be hoping to end that horrific run.

Meanwhile, the Dons will be doing everything they can to keep that winning streak intact.

Form

Both sides have not enjoyed the best of starts in the league so far.

Killie have yet to win and they suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Hamilton in their last league outing. However, Angelo Alessio's men did bounce back and secured victory in the Betfred Cup with an extra-time win over the Accies.

The new Killie boss insists that the win in the cup will give his side confidence and hopefully help push them on to victory against the Dons.

Alessio told KillieTV: "We know this (Aberdeen) is a good team

"Our first win against Hamilton last Saturday means that our feeling is good and we are confident in this game

"It's time to put points on the board in the Premiership."

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes's side have also suffered a slow start this season.

A dogged performance on the opening day of the season against Hearts secured the three points. However, that game was followed by three defeats in succession - two of which came against Croatian side Rijeka in the Europa League and the other came at the hands of St Mirren in the league.

The Dons did bounce back with a win against Championship side Dundee in the Betfred Cup, however, that game went right to the wire and it took an extra-time winner for the Pittodrie side to progress.

Ones to watch

Dons boss McInnes will be hoping star man Sam Cosgrove can ignore the recent transfer speculation linking him with Italian giants Lazio and put in another excellent performance.

The big Englishman has scored two goals in the league for the Dons already and his extra-time goal against Dundee guaranteed his side a place in the last eight of the Betfred Cup.

Meanwhile, Killie striker Eamonn Brophy has not been enjoying the best of spells recently.

The newly-capped Scotland international has not scored from open play for the Rugby Park side since January when he netted against Rangers.

However, the 22-year-old is a constant menace to defences and is always a threat, and he will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet at the weekend.

Match Details

The match takes place on Saturday, August 24th at Rugby Park. Kick-off time is 3:00 PM and the game is available to watch on KillieTV (Outside the UK/Ire)