Tottenham Hotspur confirm 2019/20 Champions League squad

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their full UEFA Champions League squad for the upcoming campaign, including 23 first-team players in the ‘A-list’, as well as other options who are also eligible to play, in the ‘B-list’.

Spurs earned themselves a spot in this seasons Champions League after a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last time out. They also reached the final of football’s biggest club competition, after an unbelievable campaign which saw them earn important results against the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and Manchester City to make the final two for the first time in their history.

They were beaten in Munich by Liverpool after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, although they will be hoping for a similar run in this season’s competition.

Within their Champions League squad are all of their star players, but before we reveal the full squad, there are some interesting talking points about certain individuals who have or have not been included.

Christian Eriksen

One player Spurs fans will be relieved to see in their Champions League squad is midfielder Christian Eriksen.

They had to wait up until September 2nd to see if that would be the case, with the European transfer deadline ending a month later than the Premier League deadline.

Eriksen reported at the start of the summer that he is ready for a new challenge, making it known that he would like a move to Real Madrid, whilst Manchester United also showed an interest.

The 27-year-old has started two games for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, scoring against Arsenal, playing in the draw against City and making a big impact off the bench against Aston Villa.

Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are all players who were also linked with moves away from the club in the summer but have stayed, whilst they are all included in the 25 man squad.

Troy Parrott

17-year-old striker Troy Parrot has been included in Spurs' Champions League squad.

The Irishman is a promising player and Spurs fans have been waiting to see if he will get a taste of Premier League action this season after some fantastic pre-season performances against the likes of Man United and Juventus.

Being included in the Champions League squad shows that Pochettino is ready to give the youngster a chance, who has been impressing since the start of the new campaign in the Premier League Two, and has recently been called up to Republic of Ireland's under-21 squad.

Embed from Getty Images

Who is on the 'B list' and what does it mean?

The 'A list' consists of a maximum of 25 players, including two goalkeepers and eight locally trained players.

Although, there is also a 'B list' which can have any amount of other players included, they can all play in the Champions League just like the original 25 man squad and new players can even be added at any point during the campaign.

At the moment, the likes of Juan Foyth and Oliver Skipp are in player list B, so they are eligible to play in the tournament just like the other players.

Foyth may be needed as cover for either the centre back or right back role, whilst Skipp adds to the central midfield area for Spurs and is a highly rated talent who has shown his ability already in the Premier League.

Tottenham's 2019/20 Champions League squad

Here is confirmation of Spurs' full 23 man squad, consisting of those in list A, therefore not including the players in list B.

Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga.

Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies.

Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura.