Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Five star Gunners send Championship side to the sword

It was a night of successful debuts for Arsenal as both Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli starred for the Gunners in what was to be a 5-0 win for the north London side.



The Brazilian youngster opened the scoring on the night as the attacker was first to meet Calum Chambers’ well-hit cross, allowing Martinelli to smartly head the ball past the Nottingham Forest keeper.



It was also a night of returns, as Rob Holding, who made his first Arsenal start since suffering an ACL injury nearly 10 months ago, headed in the second goal of the night from a corner.



Hector Bellerin kept up the theme as the Spanish defender, also returning from a long-term injury, played in Joe Willock inside the penalty area with one of his trademark lay-offs to make it 3-0, whilst a Reiss Nelson tap-in and a second from Martinelli in the final five minutes sealed an impressive 5-0 win for Arsenal.



The story of the match



Unsurprisingly, it was the Gunners who started the brightest as their young, energetic attackers enjoyed taking on the rather static, sluggish Forest defenders, yet Nelson was the first to test the goal as his well-hit free-kick kissed the outside of the post in the opening 10 minutes.



Despite looking bright and playing fluid, fun football, Arsenal found it difficult to test their Championship opponents. The inexperience of Martinelli, Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe made it difficult for the hosts to find creative ways to break through the Forest backline.



Yet it was one of the young guns that would hand Arsenal the lead as Martinelli managed to get off to a dream start in the red and white, as the teenager committed well to meet the end of a Chambers first-time cross to put the Gunners ahead going into the break.



The second-half saw Forest creep out of their shell, yet Sabri Lamouchi’s side were just not hungry enough to see out an important equalising goal, allowing Arsenal to yet again continue their free-flowing siege.



It was only a matter of time before Arsenal doubled the lead, and it came 72 minutes in when Holding, who was handed the captain’s armband moments before his timely strike, headed the ball past a flopping Arijanet Muric, to ensure victory for the Gunners.



Two became three as Arsenal’s second defender to return to action after a serious injury, Bellerin was quick to feed in Willock into the penalty area, which saw the England youth international tap in his second goal of the season.



Nelson sweetened the result in the 84th minute when the Hale End academy product was picked out by Chambers in the penalty area, and a cool finish from the youngster made it 4-0 to the Gunners.



Martinelli added to his already impressive performance with an incredible long-distance strike with the final kick of the ball, to make it five for Arsenal, and to send the north London side to the next round.



Takeaways from the game



Arsenal’s defensive rebuild starts here



The number of shots Arsenal have allowed this season against them has been a major point amongst fans, yet tonight, the Gunners put in their best defensive performance to date.



Five shots is all that came Arsenal’s way in an entire 90 minutes of football, the same team that faced 14 against Aston Villa two days ago in the Premier League.



Chambers and Tierney were excellent at fullback as was the returning Holding at centre-back, and with Bellerin also returning to the pitch, Arsenal’s defensive is well underway.



Martinelli can thrive in north London for years



The League Cup is often seen as the competition for the big Premier League sides to give their youngsters a run-out, yet in Martinelli, Arsenal might just have a player who could run the show for years.



His goals in both halves were the cherry on top of the cake in what was to be a near-perfect debut for the teenager, who not too long ago was playing in the fourth tier of Brazilian football.