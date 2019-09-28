Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Norwich City: Canaries pay the penalty in injury-hit defeat

Norwich City slipped to a second defeat on the bounce since they heroically overcame defending champions Manchester City as Roy Hodgson's spirited Crystal Palace side emerged with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic set the Eagles on their way to the three points by slotting in a penalty awarded for a foul on James McArthur with a quarter of the game gone.

Palace had to wait until the final moments of the contest to seal the bragging rights, with Andros Townsend steering a shot into the bottom corner of the net from Wilfried Zaha's timely assist leaving no way back for the Canaries.

Injury troubles

Both the Canaries and Palace were bereft of the services of a number of their key figures for their seventh fixture of the season.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul and captain Alex Tettey were the latest to book a place in a busy treatment room that also includes Onel Hernandez and Timm Klose in close company.

Krul was replaced by Ralf Fahrmann making his league debut for Norwich, while Ben Godfrey took the captaincy in Tettey’s absence on his 50th appearance in a Canaries shirt.

Meanwhile Palace manager Roy Hodgson had to organise his gameplan without striker Connor Wickham, who has only just returned to training, as well as injured centre-back Mamadou Sakho.

The game

Wilfried Zaha had the first chance of the match for the home team in the opening exchanges but his right footed strike sailed narrowly over the bar.

However Norwich broadly began the game the brighter of the two sides, testing Vicente Guaita and his defensive unit on more than one occasion.

Emiliano Buendía had a shot blocked in the 5th minute from a promising position and Moritz Leitner suffered the same fate seven minutes later.

Palace strike gold

The hosts were slowly growing into the contest, with Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyaté and McArthur all coming close to giving Palace an advantage, but they did not have to wait too long for a golden opportunity to go in front.

Crystal Palace's problem this season has been sticking the ball in the back of the net but they were given scope to test their mettle from the penalty spot with 20 minutes on the clock.

Ibrahim Amadou, who joined the Canaries on loan from Sevilla in the summer was the guilty party, with the French international bringing down McArthur and Milivojevic seized his 25th goal on his milestone appearance.

Embed from Getty Images

All change

Fahrmann had to be substituted after stretching his groin attempting to save the penalty, leaving the stage for Michael McGovern who was also making his first team debut.

Teemu Pukki was among the Canaries leading lights attempting to inspire an equaliser but the season's star man, along with Buendía and Todd Cantwell could not apply the finishing touch to strong moves.

This was largely an even contest with Norwich shading the possession figure 55 to 45, while Palace led the shot count, but both teams only troubled the goal on three occasions each.

The Canaries suffered another blow their fortunes as Jamal Lewis picked up a suspected broken arm, adding to the Canaries injury woes.

Game over

And Townsend completed a miserable day-trip in South London as he put the game out of the Canaries reach in the 2nd of six minutes added on by the referee for stoppages at the end of the game.

The midfielder got forward well to latch onto Zaha's pass and, facing the centre of the goal, he finished low to substitute goalkeeper McGovern's right to round off a 2-0 Palace victory.

Takeaways

Even after succumbing to the 2-0 loss away at Burnley last time out, the Canaries entered this match still flying high off the back of their humbling of defending Premier League titans Manchester City a matter of weeks ago.

Their famous 3-2 victory at a jubilant Carrow Road marked Norwich’s card as a serious competitor back in the Premier League, and lent fans a renewed sense of optimism that they could remain at this level beyond this campaign.

However a second successive reverse in a winnable fixture, against a team struggling for goals, and with injuries piling up, means Daniel Farke will have some work to do.

Palace's season had thus far brought the high of a 2-1 success against Manchester United but they were brought down to earth with a bump at White Hart Lane, taken apart by Tottenham Hotspur and shipping four goals to none in reply.

Goalscoring had been a concern for the home side, with just three goals on the scoresheet in six fixtures prior to Norwich's visit to the capital.

Hodgson's outfit almost doubled their tally against the Canaries and now sit ninth in the table, level on points with five other teams including fourth-placed Tottenham.

Their next challengers will be high-flying West Ham United, while the Canaries will want to get back on track when they welcome Aston Villa to Carrow Road next Saturday.