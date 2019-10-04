Watford vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades make the trip to Premier League's bottom club 

After both suffered defeat last time out Watford meet Sheffield United at Vicarage Road this weekend in game week eight of the Premier League.

The hosts will be desperate to pick up three points as they find themselves without a win this season in the Premier League leaving them rock bottom of the top flight.

The Blades will be hoping to continue their solid start to the season which has seen them pick up points against Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth after being favourites for the drop at the beginning of the term.

Last time out

The Hornets recorded defeat in their last outing, losing 2-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a goal from Matt Doherty and an own goal from Daryl Janmaat.

Chris Wilder's side were also beaten in their last clash, as a goalkeeping howler from Dean Henderson allowed Georginio Wijanaldum to score the winner for Liverpool, as the league leaders ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

Last Time They Met

The last time these two sides locked horns resulted in a victory for Watford as they ran out 3-0 winners way back in 2011 at Vicarage Road in the Championship.

Ones to Watch

One man the home side will be hoping can turn round their misfortunes is Will Hughes. The midfielder has been directly involved in two of the four goals his side has scored in the Premier League this term, with one goal and one assist. Hughes has also missed the last two games through injury and there is no doubt Quique Sanchez Flores will be hoping his main man can return.

For the away side club captain, Billy Sharp could well be the man they turn to on Saturday. Sharp returns to the Sheffield United side after serving a three-game ban and there is no doubt his return will be long overdue.

The 33-year-old has scored seven goals in his nine away league games, and Sharp and his side will be hoping he can add to this tally this weekend.

Team News

As mentioned, the home side will be hoping Hughes will return this Saturday after two games on the sidelines. However, Troy Deeney is set to miss the clash with a continuing knee problem.

The Blades are boosted with the return of club skipper, Sharp but remain without fellow frontman, David McGoldrick who is sidelined with a groin problem.