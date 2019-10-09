Report: United eye up Bundesliga's Nagelsmann as future manager

Manchester United have earmarked Julian Nagelsmann as a future Old Trafford manager, according to the Mail.

The 32-year-old is currently in charge at RB Leipzig, and he is regarded as one of the hottest managerial prospects in Europe.

Pressure on Solskjaer

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing serious scrutiny after overseeing United's worst start to a season in 30 years.

The Red Devils have picked up just two Premier League league wins so far this campaign and they sit 12th in the table after eight games.

Following their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday, Solskjaer's side have also failed to win any of their last 11 away fixtures.

The Norwegian is under growing pressure and his days in the United dug-out could be numbered if they lose against Liverpool.

Nagelsmann's rise

Nagelsmann turned to coaching after his playing career at Augsburg was cut short by injuries.

He then became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history when he was appointed by Hoffenheim in 2016.

The German quickly turned them from a relegation-threatened team to Champions League qualifiers before leaving in the summer.

Following his arrival at RB Leipzig, the club are currently two points off league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nagelsmann's stock has continued to rise and his exploits have seen him dubbed the 'Baby Mourinho' in Germany.

Potential replacement

The report adds that the United hierarchy are already looking to the future and have cast their eye over potential Solskjaer replacements.

United have begun doing their groundwork on Nagelsmann, and he has earned plenty of admirers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils view the young manager as one to watch and they will continue to keep tabs on him as his career develops.

However, Nagelsmann is currently contracted to Leipzig until 2023, so United may struggle to secure his services.