Norwich City 1-3 Manchester United: McTominay nets 2,000th Premier League goal for United

Manchester United's youthful but energetic squad put a challenging start to the season partially behind them as they romped past a deflated Norwich side to move into the top eight, despite Tim Krul making two penalty saves in the first half.

Scott McTominay created history with United's 2,000th Premier League goal to open the scoring but a pulsating contest was once again tainted by the controversial use of VAR.

Keeping the faith

Both teams went into this contest on the back of confidence-boosting draws the weekend previous for different reasons.

Norwich stopped the rot of three consecutive defeats with a goalless draw away to Bournemouth, whilst United negotiated a more intense performance against Liverpool to prove they can still mix it with the big boys in the top-flight.

But four league games without a victory underpinned the struggles for both sides with 19th hosting 15th by the time of kick-off - the most successful team in Premier League history within touching distance of the Canaries if they could mastermind their way to three points.

Whilst Daniel Farke continued with the same starting eleven that lined up on the South Coast, bolstered by Ben Godfrey shaking off a knock from that game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made one change as Europa League hero Anthony Martial replaced Marcos Rojo - a change of system to 4-3-3 as United looked to propel themselves into the top half.

No less than 11 of the 22 starters were aged 23 or under.

McTominay opens the scoring after Cantwell error

The importance of the fixture was etched upon the faces of those in the tunnel with steely gazes entwined as the players stood shoulder to shoulder, Scott McTominay blurting out the rallying cry for the visitors.

It was a conservative start from Norwich, happy to soak up pressure from the visitors and save their energy - it almost paid dividends as Max Aarons burst forward on five minutes before slotting a pass to Todd Cantwell who ballooned his effort over when he should have at least tested David De Gea.

United, despite dominating possession and territory with the hosts having very few outlets, could only muster a curling effort in the opening ten minutes from Andreas Pereira.

Norwich were proving disciplined in defence before a rash challenge from captain Alex Tettey almost let the visitors in - Marcus Rashford and Martial combining as the former was only kept out by the legs of Tim Krul at a tight angle.

On 20 minutes, the latter of that combination was left wondering how he didn't open the scoring. Rashford flicked on a corner with his chest before Martial's header was somehow kept out by a flying Krul save.

But McTominay made no mistake just moments later - a weak Pereira cross missed everybody before Cantwell failed to clear his lines and the central midfielder took full advantage to hook the ball into the bottom corner - Man United's 2,000th Premier League goal.

VAR controversy, Rashford misses penalty, then scores on the break

On 27 minutes came a hugely contentious decision. Martial slipped a pass through to Daniel James who attempted to screen the ball as he went hip to hip with Ben Godfrey. Both players went to ground, the ball not touched by either, as play continued before VAR intervened.

After a lengthy check, a good two minutes, VAR opted to award a penalty - a 50-50 decision but one that could not be perceived to be a 'clear and obvious error'.

Rashford stepped up to take the penalty but his low effort was comfortably saved by Krul - albeit a couple of yards off his line.

But it would take just minutes for Rashford to make up for his miss. James slipped a delightful ball into the path of the England striker, granted yards of space, who took the pass down with an excellent first touch before slotting past Krul.

VAR intervenes again, Krul saves penalty again

Rashford's confidence was sweltering, skipping past Aarons before Krul deflected his placed effort wide from a tight angle.

As tensions rose on the pitch, Norwich started to bubble, but still carried very little threat until Cantwell's dipping effort from range was tipped over by De Gea.

But it didn't take long for VAR to be called into action again - another lengthy wait.

Fred took down a loose ball on the edge of the box and his strike was deflected away by Cantwell. But VAR looked at the decision, adjudged that it was handball, and Martial stepped up to be kept out from the spot - a second penalty save by Krul and this one a brilliant stop to his left.

Seconds later, Fred had a strike tipped over from almost exactly the same range as his shot for the penalty.

As a pulsating first half entered injury time, Teemu Pukki prodded an Emi Buendia cross wide with to draw an intriguing half to a close.

Pukki wastes golden chance

Norwich responded with a double change at the break, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez replacing Moritz Leitner and Cantwell.

And the hosts should have scored almost immediately after the restart.

Aarons shot down the right again before pulling the ball back to Pukki who could only shank his effort over when leaning back.

United were still keen for more, always carrying a threat with their pace on the break. James' threaded ball across the box wasn't dealt with by Ibrahim Amadou and Martial was only kept out by another Krul block.

Martial and Rashford combine again

Norwich were finally starting to settle into the game but severely lacking the end product that had underpinned their electric start to the campaign. Meanwhile, Rashford headed over a James cross when unmarked at the back post.

Whilst Hernandez was looking lively down the Norwich left, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was equal to almost everything that came his way, putting in a series of blocks to dent the Cuban's attacks.

Then came a sublime third for United, Martial linking with Rashford oncemore.

The Frenchman played the ball to his strike partner before a deft backheel from Rashford played Martial into space as he cutely chipped the ball over Krul for his second goal of the week - his last touch before being replaced by teenager Mason Greenwood.

Further injury woes but Hernandez adds consolation

As United hunted a fourth, Harry Maguire threaded a ball to substitute Jesse Lingard but his curling effort swerved high and wide.

With Norwich's injury crisis still haunting them, players in yellow started to drop to the floor in numbers with all three substitutes having been made. Buendia struggled on with a dead leg, whilst both Krul and Amadou received treatment.

But Onel Hernandez was still energetic and he robbed the previously impressive McTominay before driving a hole in the United defence and skidding a strike into the bottom corner.

The Cuban enjoyed his moment, darting in front of the United fans to celebrate his goal.

Late action at both ends

Hernandez had his tail up and Daniel Farke must have wondered what could have been if all his players responded with such energy.

The winger won the ball again, this time from Greenwood, before somehow weaving a strike through several red shirts and just inches wide.

But United continued to impress with youthful exuberance, Lingard showing strength before laying the ball to Greenwood who was thwarted by the legs of Krul when he should have scored.

Key takeaway from the game

The good, the bad and the ugly of VAR

Two penalty appeals waved away; two decisions overturned by VAR; two penalty saves from Tim Krul.

One decision correct, the other completely wrong.

Whilst the second penalty was right to be overturned according to the controversial handball law, Todd Cantwell raising his hands above his head, the first penalty had so many elements wrong with it.

A 50-50 challenge between James and Godfrey as they came across each other was originally waved away before being overturned, James appearing to lean into Godfrey but the defender couldn't keep his feet as both players went down.

Definitely not a 'clear and obvious error' from the referee, the decision shouldn't have been changed according to the VAR rules - and then Krul was two yards off his line to make the save.

With both situations taking a good two minutes to be resolved, VAR needs to be made much more efficient and effective...and fast.