Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is a shock transfer target for Manchester United

Leeds United fans left Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday disappointed, as they watched their side put on a less than impressive performance to draw 0-0 with their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The result saw the Whites slip from second to third in the promotion race, but fans will be more concerned with the recent transfer news emerging from the club.

Manchester United want Phillips

Reports from The Sun, amongst other national tabloids, claim that Manchester United are monitoring the progression of Leeds’s midfield powerhouse Kalvin Phillips. The rumours claim that United's assistant manager Mike Phelan was in attendance of Leeds’s home victory over Birmingham last week, where Phillips scored the winning goal.

After Phelan watched Phillip’s performance at home, Kieran Mckenna, a United coach, travelled to Deepdale as Leeds took on Preston North End in midweek.

The Red Devils ended a run of poor form with an away victory over Norwich City at the weekend, but is Phillips the answer to defensive frailties at Old Trafford?

Who is Kalvin Phillips?

Phillips broke into the Leeds United first team back in 2014 and despite the coming and going of seven different managers in the past five years, has retained his place in United’s starting line-up.

Now 23-years-old, the defensive midfielder has been ever-present for Leeds this season as they attempt to right the wrongs of last years failed promotion campaign. The West Yorkshire outfit sit third in the league boasting the best defence in the league, a stat which has a lot to do with the industrious Phillips.

Last season Leeds narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, before the Whites suffered play-off heartbreak against Derby County back in May. Despite failing to secure promotion, Phillips found himself in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and was named the Yorkshire Evening Post Player of the Year.

Labelled the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’, after Italian legend of the game Andrea Pirlo, by Leeds fans, it only takes one viewing of Phillips highlight reel to know he’s destined for greatness.

With a range of passing reminiscent of the man he earns his nickname from, and a tough tackling ability which often sees the ball at his feet and opponent on the floor behind him, Phillips epitomises the defensive midfielder role.

Can Leeds Keep Hold of Their ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’?

As a Leeds fan and academy graduate, it may be hard to tear the Yorkshireman away from his home-town club. However, if Leeds fail to gain promotion this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see Phillips languishing in the second tear for much longer.

His impressive performances over the past few seasons have led for shouts of his inclusion in the England squad and it’s plausible to suggest only his Championship status is holding him back from this feat.

Over the summer, Leeds United were forced to knock back continuous bids for their home-grown hero, including efforts from Burnley, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur which were rumoured to amount to over £25 million individually. Leeds were keen to hold onto Phillips, with the risk that his departure could deal a blow to the re-signing of Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa.

However, as the transfer window slammed shut in early August, Phillips remained a Leeds player, with fans subsequently treated to the announcement that he had signed a new five-year deal in September, extending his deal to 2024.

Leeds supporters will be praying this season turns out to be successful, not just to return the historic club back to the topflight, but with fears it may be the only thing that keeps Phillips at Elland Road.