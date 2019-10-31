Chelsea take on a relegation-threatened Watford side looking to consolidate their position in the top four of the Premier League.

The Blues make the short trip to Hertfordshire to face the Hornets in the late kick-off in the Premier League this Saturday.

Last time out

Chelsea have been in action more recently than Watford, with the Blues losing their Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie 2-1 at home to Manchester United.

Prior to the Carabao Cup game midweek, the Blues had made it seven consecutive wins last weekend in all competitions, after they defeated Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor.

For the Hornets, they drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth. A result which keeps the side from Hertfordshire rock bottom of the Premier League table with five points from the first ten games.

Team news

The team news ahead of the United game for the Blues is the same for the game on Saturday.

This match still comes too soon for the likes of N'Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Ross Barkley, Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues are still without long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is predicted to come back midway through November.

Watford also have numerous fitness concerns, with Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley all set to remain on the sidelines.

Etienne Capoue is also a major doubt, meaning that Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes are in contention to start in midfield.

Predicted Starting XI's

Watford: Foster; Kabasele, Dawson, Cathcart; Janmaat, Capoue, Chalobah, Doucoure, Holebas; Deulofeu, Pereyra.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Head-to-head record

Saturday's match will represent the 36th competitive meeting between the sides, with Chelsea registering 19 wins in comparison to 10 victories for Watford.

Nine games have taken place since 2015, eight of which have led to the Blues earning six triumphs and two of which have ended in draws.

Watford's one success came by a 4-1 scoreline at Vicarage Road in February 2018.