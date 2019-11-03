Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs continue winless run but Gomes' horrific injury shadows the score

The Toffees ensured they earned a point after Cenk Tosun's header in the 97th minute cancelled out Dele Alli's opening goal.

Both sides displayed the clarity of their poor form and low levels of confidence in a first half that lacked any real chance.

Story of the game

Dele Alli looked a shadow of his former self when he broke the deadlock at Goodison Park. Son Heung-min took advantage of a misplaced pass by Alex Iwobi, feeding the ball into Alli who coolly sliced the ball past Jordan Pickford after 63 minutes.

VAR was in the spotlight once again in an afternoon filled with controversial decisions. Dele Alli looked to have handled the ball in the Everton box, however, the hosts were denied a penalty after four minutes of VAR checks.

Everton may have been denied a penalty by VAR, but it was still not enough to prevent them from equalising. Marco Silva's decision to bring on Tosun proved pivotal after his powerful header fed by Lucas Digne's cross spared the Toffee's blushes.

Everton's late point was sadly overshadowed by a night of horror after Andre Gomes suffered a serious injury which forced 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Gomes collided with Serge Aurier after originally being caught by Son, who was later dismissed for the challenge and left the field with remorse.

Tottenham are now without a victory for the fourth league match in a row as the pressure continues to mount on Mauricio Pochettino following their poor form this season.

Pochettino is not the only manager under pressure, however. Marco Silva's position remains under threat following Everton's disappointing start in the league, Silva's side currently sit 17th after today's match.

Takeaways from the match

Andre Gomes suffers career-threatening injury

Gomes could potentially be facing an injury that could possibly be career-ending for the midfielder. Gomes' collision after Son's tackle looks to be a leg break and will certainly leave the 26-year-old out for a lengthy period, resulting in a huge blow for Everton.

Spurs blow another lead

Tottenham's failure to secure all three points against Everton after taking the lead means they have now thrown the lead away from home in five of their last six matches.

Their failure to win at Goodison Park has also continued their winless form away from home, their last away victory came in a 2-1 win at Fulham in January.

Stand-out Players

A dull match in Merseyside showed that there were no real stand-out players this afternoon. However, a positive that Spurs can take is that Dele Alli looks to be returning to his best form after scoring in his second successive league match.