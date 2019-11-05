Fabio Capello urges Allegri to take Manchester United job if it's offered

Fabio Capello has told Massimiliano Allegri to reject Bayern Munich and wait for the Manchester United job.

Bayern are on the hunt for a new manager while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently in the United hot-seat.

Solskjaer under pressure

Solskjaer has been heavily criticised after overseeing United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

A three game-winning run had eased the pressure on the United manager before their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Red Devils have now picked up just 13 points from 11 league games this season and they are 10th in the table.

United have publicly backed Solskjaer although they have reportedly identified Allegri as a potential replacement.

Allegri's incredible record

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season, where he was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

The 52-year-old won five consecutive Serie A titles in Turin as well as four Coppa Italias and two Italian Super Cups.

He also took Juventus to two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

Allegri is currently having a sabbatical from football but recently confirmed that he has been taking English lessons.

"I'd go to Manchester"

Allegri has been linked with the vacant position at Bayern Munich after Niko Kovac was sacked by the Bundesliga champions.

The Italian is reportedly on a four-man shortlist to take over from Kovac along with Ralf Rangnick, Erik Ten Hag and Arsene Wenger.

However, Capello believes that Allegri should be targeting the job at Old Trafford instead.

"He’d be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don’t know how welcome Italians are in Germany after (Carlo) Ancelotti," Capello told Radio Anch’io Sport.

"England’s exciting, there’s the possibility of working well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you. If I was Allegri, I’d go to Manchester."