Reading vs Bristol City- Build up to Women's football weekend: Last  two meetings between these two sides in the FA WSL last season

In the run-up to the meeting on women's football weekend between Reading and Bristol City, here are two meetings between these two sides last season in the FAWSL.

1. Reading 3-0 Bristol City

The first meeting between these two sides last season in the FAWSL came at the start of November in 2018, with the Royals picking up a comfortable three points on this occasion.

The star of the show was, of course, Fara Williams. Her two goals were instrumental in helping the Royals move up to 5th in the table on this occasion.

The 35-year-old scored the goal of the match in the first half with her curling effort which nestled into the top corner of the net to give Reading a 1-0 lead.

Here is the goal encase you missed it:

Williams then added to the lead in the 50th minute with a volleyed goal.

Brooke Chaplen then made the three points secure in the 65th minute with the third goal of the game.

2. Bristol City 0-1 Reading

The second meeting between these two sides in the FAWSL came at the end of March, with the Royals completing the double over their M4 rivals!

The scrappy 1-0 win ended a run of no wins in six FAWSL games prior to this match at the end of March.

The win could have been more convincing if Fara Williams would have been able to convert her penalty at the start of the second half.

The winner, however, came as a result of Reading striker Brooke Chaplen meeting a Molly Bartrip cross and then finishing well past Bristol City goalkeeper at the time- Sophie Baggaley in the 55th minute of the match.

Kelly Chambers side suffered late pressure but in the end, they were just able to hold on to claim a vital three points which moved them up to 6th in the FAWSL table- four points off Bristol City in 5th place.

Looking ahead to Saturday

Chambers' side will be looking for their third win in a row against Bristol City when these two sides meet this Sunday.

This win would surely be the greatest for the Berkshire side due to the match being played at the Madejski Stadium on Women's Football Weekend.