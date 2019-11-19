Tottenham Hotspur sack Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino, just five months on from the Champions League Final defeat in Madrid.

Tottenham have made the decision ahead of a key London derby against West Ham United this weekend.

Club Statement

Tottenham released a club statement at 19:30 on Tuesday evening. It says: "The Club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties."

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy said this in the statement: "We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably, domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the Club's best interests.

Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed."

Poor 2019 form

Tottenham have made a poor start to the 2019-20 Premier League season and currently find themselves in 14th place with just three league wins so far this season. Tottenham find themselves only six points clear of safety as things stand.

This poor run has been a continuation of what happened in the second half of last season. Spurs have only taken 25pts from their last 24 league matches and haven't won an away league game since a 2-1 win over Fulham on 20th January.

Tottenham have also endured poor results in the cups this season with a 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a Carabao Cup exit by League 2 Colchester United being the worst of them.