Wilfred Ndidi praises Rodgers for bringing out 'fire' in Leicester squad

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has praised current boss Brendan Rodgers for his ability to extract 'fire' from the squad at the King Power Stadium.

The Northern-Irishman has made a huge impact in the East Midlands since arriving from Celtic in February, completely transforming the Foxes' fortunes. The club are currently sitting second in the Premier League table and have been one of the most exciting sides to watch in the top-flight.

'At first we didn't understand everything'

That dramatic change in form and style has been put down to Rodgers by Ndidi, despite the midfielder finding his initial demands tough to cope with.

Talking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the Nigerian said: "Brendan Rodgers has changed the way the players see and understand the game. When he came, at first we didn’t understand everything, but the manager has brought out this fire in everyone.”

Under Rodgers, Leicester have only lost five matches in all competitions and have managed to rack up five consecutive wins ahead of this weekend's match against Brighton & Hove Albion, indicating the positive influence that he has had since replacing Claude Puel at the helm.

'I feel comfortable and happy'

Ndidi also suggests that the ex-Liverpool boss has not just improved the team as whole but also allowed him to thrive individually. Currently topping the Premier League tackle and interception counts, the former Genk man has once again been highly impressive.

He says that Rodgers has given him that confidence to turn in consistently confident showings.

“He [Rodgers] has given me so much information," Ndidi continued. "If I had known this for a long time, the way I think I’m going…I feel comfortable and happy, knowing these things.

“What have Iearned? First of all it’s about facing the larger part of he pitch when I receive the ball. Then it’s knowing when to go with one touch, two touches, or when to leave the ball and just go with the body. At first, when I’d been converted from a central defender to a midfielder, I didn’t know these things.”

“I just went out and played. When it’s a tight situation on the pitch, sometimes I don’t really go and ask for the ball, but this information has really helped my confidence, even to ask for the ball during the game.”

Ndidi has so far made 11 league appearances for the Foxes this season, scoring two goals.