Brendan Rodgers signs new five-year deal at Leicester City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has put an end to recent speculation linking him with the vacant Arsenal job by signing a new five-year deal at the club.

Rodgers' contract has been extended to the year 2025 and is a reward for the 46-year-old's impressive start to life in the East Midlands, which has seen him win 20 of his 28 games in charge, with some people touting the Foxes as potential title challengers this season to runaway league leaders Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman arrived at the King Power Stadium in February after leaving boyhood club Celtic and following talk that the Gunners may want to lure him to the Emirates Stadium, the Foxes acted swiftly to tie Rodgers down for the long-term future.

'Brendan's qualities as a coach are well-known'

The man responsible for awarding Rodgers a new contract, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been impressed with what he has seen and admitted he was delighted to secure Rodgers' signature and is excited for the future of the club.

The Leicester City owner said: “Brendan’s qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

“But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan’s wider philosophy to the Club’s established culture and values. He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the Club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special."

Rodgers has won fans and pundits over for his dynamic style of football at Leicester with his young side, who currently top tables for the least goals conceded and most clean sheets in the league, as well as the biggest away win in Premier League history with a 9-0 win at Southampton and the Foxes chairman is delighted to see the connection between the playing staff and supporters.

Srivaddhanaprabha said: “That has been a valuable combination over the last nine months – strengthening the bond between our players, staff and supporters – and I’m excited to see how it can continue to enhance our long-term vision for the Club.”

Embed from Getty Images

'I came here with a purpose'

Upon announcing the news himself live on LCFC TV Rodgers, who has led Leicester to a top-flight club record of seven consecutive league wins this season, spoke of his delight to sign a new deal.

He said: “When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the Club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the Club build for the future.

“The support I have had from the Chairman, Khun Top; from the Chief Executive, Susan Whelan; from the Director of Football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the Club has been amazing. I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.

“And to the Club’s supporters, I can only say thank you for welcoming me and my staff into your Club and for putting your faith in our work. We’ll continue to work together to bring success to Leicester City for many years to come.”

The Leicester boss will now turn his focus to Sunday's fixture where his side will travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa as they go in search of a record-breaking eighth consecutive win as well as aiming to close the gap on Liverpool to five points.