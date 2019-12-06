Watford appoint Nigel Pearson

Struggling Premier League side Watford have appointed Nigel Pearson as their new head coach on a short-term contract which will run until the end of the current season.

After just over three years away from his native country, Pearson returns to England to succeed Quique Sánchez Flores and complete the second managerial switch at Vicarage Road this campaign alone — the Spaniard was instated in September, but parted ways with the club following just one win in ten matches.

Formerly of sides such as Southampton, Hull City, Derby County and Leicester City, the 56-year old brings a wealth of experience into his new role which could be valuable in the bid to maintain Watford's top flight status for another year.

Speaking about the appointment, Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "Nigel is an impressive coach and comes with all of the experience and success we believe can have a very positive impact on our season."

"It's been a pleasure spending time listening to the passion with which he talks about the game. His enthusiasm, organisation and motivation will I'm certain prove essential in driving the team forwards and upwards over the coming weeks and months."

Under-23s manager Hayden Mullins will remain in charge for the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend, though it is reported that the new head coach will be in attendance.

Man on a mission

It is perhaps no surprise that Pearson and Watford, given their respective circumstances, have crossed paths at this point in time.

Both are enduring difficult spells — the 56-year old was sacked from his most recent post at OH Leuven in Belgium, while the Hornets currently sit marooned at the foot of the Premier League standings — and yet one glance at recent history books would suggest both are capable of better.

The quality within the Watford squad remains undoubted even in the midst of their current predicament, and the belief remains that all they need is a head coach to unlock the productive potential which shone through so well under Javi Gracia last season.

And Pearson will have faith in his ability to be just that figure. His two stints at Leicester in particular, where he won the League One title before earning promotion to the Premier League and ensuring the club's unlikely survival, indicate that he could fit the mould for the challenges that lie ahead.

The task at hand

Pearson will no doubt walk into his new surroundings with fervour and nerve, but the club's present situation is not one to be envied.

With 15 games played, Watford are seven points adrift of 17th and the promised land of mid-table and, with the head coach set to be thrust into meetings with Liverpool and his Manchester United in his first two assignments, the going only gets tougher.

However, then comes a crucial sequence of fixtures heading into the New Year — with Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth all to play — and, if the Hornets are to have any glimmer of hope in their bid for survival, as many points as possible will need to be yielded from those weeks.

Time will tell if Pearson is capable of heaving Watford up from their rut, though it is also worth bearing in mind that his ability to earn promotion from the lower leagues may have been a factor in his appointment given the increasingly slim chances of salvaging this season.