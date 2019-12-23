Brendan Rodgers: 'Be as loud and as proud as possible.'

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has sent a message to the fans of the Foxes to get behind his side ahead of the top of the table clash against Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Rodgers' side come into the game off the back of losing away to Manchester City last weekend - which was the first time Leicester had tasted defeat in all competitions since September - and face the Premier League leaders who are fresh from their Club World Cup triumph after beating Flamengo in extra time thanks to Roberto Firmino's goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also unbeaten in the league so far ahead of their visit to the King Power Stadium - dropping points only once this season so far - and are 10 points clear of the Foxes with a game in hand.

'The King Power Stadium is amazing'

Asked by Leicestershire Live if the Northern Irishman had a message for the Leicester fans ahead of the eagerly anticipated encounter, Rodgers called for the support of the fanbase and to make it noisy in the East Midlands.

He said: "It would be to be as loud and as proud as possible. We aim to fight as hard as possible to get the result.

"The synergy between the players and the fans is important.

"The King Power Stadium is amazing and if we can get that support from the fans, hopefully we can get the result."

'We want to bring our true game'

Whilst it remains to be seen if high-flying Liverpool can be caught in the title race, Leicester boss Rodgers insisted that his players and himself are not thinking about the title and that they will be in for a tough test on Boxing Day.

"It’s not what we’re thinking about" said Rodgers.

"There’s a gap that’s already difficult to overcome looking at how many points Liverpool have dropped. We still have a lot more to do to get to a level we want to be.

"It’s a difficult game for us. We want to bring our true game. It’s a great measure for us. I think they’ll come back on a real high.

"We had a really good game at Anfield and we should have come out of that game with a draw. We’re playing at home so the intensity of the crowd should help us as well."