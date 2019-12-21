Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (AET): Reds win first FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool defeat Flamengo in FIFA Club World Cup Final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar after extra-time.

Story of the game

Liverpool started the game well and Roberto Firmino found himself in front of goal inside two minutes after a superb ball from the left foot of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Firmino was able to get the ball under control but fired well over of Diego Alves’ goal.

The Copa Libertadores champions grew into the game and ended up dominating the majority of the first 45 minutes. Despite their dominance in possession, the Brazilian side failed to create a lot of chances, with their best effort coming from winger Bruno Henrique. Henrique was able to get by his marker and forced his fellow countryman, Alisson Becker into a fine save.

Roberto Firmino created the first chance of the second half after managing to chip the ball over a Flamengo defender before hitting his shot into the ground, hitting the inside of the far post and going out for a corner.

Liverpool thought they had a penalty in stoppage time when Sadio Mane was brought down by Rafinha. After consulting VAR, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim ruled that the foul was committed outside the penalty area and ended up being the last piece of action of the 90 minutes.

Nine minutes into Extra time, Liverpool finally got their goal thanks to their Brazilian striker, Roberto Firmino. Jordan Henderson played an inch-perfect ball into Sadio Mane who was able to lay it off to Firmino across the box. Firmino was able to take a touch, take it around Diego Alves and smash the ball into the net to get his second goal of this seasons FIFA Club World Cup.

Firmino's goal crowned Liverpool as FIFA Club World Cup Winners for the very first time in their 127-year history, becoming only the second English side to win the trophy.

Key takeaways from the match

The gap between Europe’s elite and South America’s elite seems to be narrowing as shown by today's match. Flamengo did not look out of place in this matchup and it could be argued were the better side during the first 90 minutes.

Just when it seems Liverpool can offer no more to the party, someone always steps up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Today was no different and is a prime example of how this Liverpool side never know when to give up, a trait possessed only by the greatest footballing sides in world football.

Man of the Match

Alisson Becker (Liverpool): The Brazilian keeper was the subject of a fair amount of stick from Flamengo due to his roots with their rivals, Internacional but he stood up and put in a brilliant performance for his side. If it were not for his fine form today, the Reds could well have gone home empty handed from Qatar. His best save of the game after a loose pass from Alexander-Arnold set up Gabriel Barbosa. The Inter Milan loanee drilled his shot low towards Alisson’s far corner but his countryman was able to shift his feet, get down low and prevent the ball from entering his net.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day as they look to extend the gap at the top to 13 points with a game in hand. Liverpool scored a last-minute winner against the Foxes last time the pair met, thanks to a James Milner penalty. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be wanting to bounce back from his sides 2-1 defeat inflicted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.